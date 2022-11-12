Lori Brown, family services director for ALPS Adult Day Services in Greeneville, speaks to an individuals at the ALPS booths on Thursday at the Senior/Caregiver Resources Expo. Located at 431 E. Bernard Ave., ALPS provides day care services to adults who are unable to be alone at home safely.
Renee Lowery, chairman of the Greeneville-Greene County Senior Resource Network, addresses the attendees at the 2022 Greeneville-Greene County Senior/Caregiver Resource Expo. Lowery presented multiple door prizes during the event.
An estimated 350 individuals were in attendance at the 2022 Senior/Caregiver Resource Expo held Thursday at First Baptist Church of Greeneville. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Christian Activities Center.
From left, Glenda Blazer, director of Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center, speaks with Mary Ann Gray at the 2022 Senior/Caregiver Resource Expo.
A variety of helpful information aimed at senior citizens and those who provide care to them could be found Thursday during the 2022 Greeneville-Greene County Senior/Caregiver Resource Expo.
The event, which is sponsored by the Greeneville/Greene County Senior Resource Network, aims to help connect senior adults with needed services and programs available to them in the region. These include home health and rehabilitation services, rural transportation options, home-delivered meals, adult day care and much more.
This year’s Resource Expo was held in the Christian Activities Center at First Baptist Church of Greeneville.
According to organizers, an estimated 350 individuals were in attendance.
Renee Lowery, chairman of the Greeneville/Greene County Senior Resource Network, helps to spearhead the annual Resource Expo. Lowery, who is a marketing representative for Caris Healthcare, noted that the event is now in its tenth year. However, the Covid pandemic forced its cancellation for a couple of years.
“We had a great turnout with so many community members inquiring about much needed resources,” Lowery said. “I think with our 34 vendors in attendance we covered so many topics from end-of-life resources including hospice care, funeral arrangements, in-home medical and non-medical care, skilled therapy and long-term care, assisted living, veteran services including homelessness, benefits, and elderly resources, home placements to equipment and insurance needs.
“If there was a question of resources, I feel confident that it was answered at this Expo,” Lowery added.
In addition to providing resource information and a free lunch to attendees, the event also included a special tribute to local military veterans. Members of the Greene County Honor Guard were in attendance for the event and presented a special program on the American flag and how to properly fold it.
“The Greene County Honor Guard flag folding was a tremendous spotlight to our Veteran tribute,” Lowery said. “The Greeneville/Greene County Senior Resource recognized every veteran in attendance by giving them a personalized certificate with their branch of service, a swag bag full of resource items, a remembrance pocket star from a retired flag flown around the world followed with a lunch in their honor.”
A number of door prizes, courtesy of the participating resource organizations, were also given away to attendees during the event.