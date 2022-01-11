Applications for the 2022 Youth Builders of Greeneville Scholarship Awards have been distributed throughout Greene County and to Greeneville High School.
Any Greene County or Greeneville High School student in the Class of 2022 is encouraged to apply. Two county scholarship awards and one Greenville High School award will be made.
Applications are available from the guidance counselors in each of the four county high schools and Greeneville High School. Applications are also available by contacting youthbuildersofgreeneville@gmail.com.
The one-time scholarship award of $1,000 may be used to help defray costs at an accredited, post-secondary educational institution during the 2022-2023 academic year.
Applications need to be postmarked or emailed by March 25. Scholarship winners will be notified in April.