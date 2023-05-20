Miss Iris Festival

The top age group winners from teh 2023 Iris Festival Pageant are, from left, Jaydlyn Sasscer, Makynna Sasscer, River Cree King, Amelia Waddell, Cora Broyles, Violet Corder, Lorelai Baugh and Marley Nelson.

 Photo special to the Sun

