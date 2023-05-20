The 2023 Iris Festival Pageant was held Saturday, May 13, at Greeneville High School.
The event was organized by Volunteer Productions Pageant Systems on behalf of the Greene County Partnership, sponsors of the annual Iris Festival, which is being held this weekend in downtown Greeneville.
The pageant directors were Rhonda Humbert and Diane Price.
The top winners of in the Iris Festival competition were:
• King 2-3 Years — River Cree, age 3, nephew of Susie and Antonio Bobadilla;
• Queen 0-11 Months — Violet Corder, age 6 months, daughter of Sarah Corder;
• Queen 12-23 Months — Makynna Sasser, age 22 months, daughter of Jacob and Monica Sasscer;
• Queen 2-3 Years — Marley Nelson, age 2, daughter of Phillip and Danielle Nelson;
• Queen 6- 8 Years — Jaydlyn Sasser, age 6, daughter of Jacob and Monica Sasscer;
• Queen 4-5 Years — Amelia Waddell, age 4, daughter of daughter Derek Waddell and Marissa Gaskins;
• Queen 9-11 Years — Lorelai Baugh, age 9, daughter of Cody and Chole Baugh, and
• Queen 12-15 Years — Cora Broyles, age 13, daughter of Kevin and Tara Broyles.
SPECIAL AWARDS
Several special awards were also presented to the participants during the pageant:
• High Point Winner — Lorelai Baugh received the overall highest score during the competition.
• People’s Choice — Emma White, the daughter of Chad and Laura White, was selected by the audience for the People’s Choice Award.
CASUAL WEAR WINNERS
Winners of the Casual Wear competition were:
• 2-3 Years — Marley Nelson, age 2, daughter of Phillip and Danielle Nelson.
• 4-5 Years — Amelia Waddell, age 4, daughter of daughter Derek Waddell and Marissa Gaskins.
• 6-8 Years — Jaydlyn Sasser, age 6, daughter of Jacob and Monica Sasscer.
• 9-11 Years — Lorelai Baugh, age 9, daughter of Cody and Chole.
• 12-15 Years — Ellianna Gaskins, age 13, daughter of Darrell and Pam Gaskins.
WESTERN WEAR
Winners of the Western Wear competition were:
• 2-3 Years King — River Cree, 3 year- old- nephew of Susie and Antonio Bobadilla.
• 0-11 Months —Violet Corder , 6 — months old Daughter of Sarah Corder.
• 12-23 Months — Makynna Sasser, — 22 months old Daughter of Jacob and Monica Sasscer.
• 2-3 Years — Marley Nelson, — 2-year-old daughter of Phillip and Danielle Nelson.
• 4-5 Years — Adalynn Robinson -4- year -old daughter of Alexandria Price and Matt Mays.
• 6-8 Years — Jenna Lundy — 8 – year – old daughter of MaKayla and Jack Lundy.
• 9-11 Years — Hazel Girton – 9 year -old- daughter of Kristin and Russell Girton.
• 12-15 Years — Ellianna Gaskins ,13 — year — old daughter of Darrell and Pam Gaskins.
PRETTIEST SMILE
Winner of the Prettiest Smile competition were:
• 0-11 Months — Violet Corder, 6 — months old Daughter of Sarah Corder;
• 12-23 Months — Makynna Sasser, — 22 months old Daughter of Jacob and Monica Sasscer;
• 2-3 Years — Marley Nelson, — 2-year-old daughter of Phillip and Danielle Nelson;
• 4-5 Years — Amelia Waddell, — 4-year-old daughter of daughter Derek Waddell and Marissa Gaskins;
• 6-8 Years — Jaydlyn Sasser, — 6-year-old daughter of Jacob and Monica Sasscer;
• 9-11 Years — Lorelai Baugh, age 9, daughter of Cody and Chole Baugh, and
• 12-15 Years — Ava Richey, age 12, daughter of Amanda Richey and David and Erin Richey.
PRETTIEST DRESS
Winners of the Prettiest Dress competition were:
• 0-11 Months – Ellie Wilburn, age 5 months, daughter of Randall and Lindsey Wilburn;
• 4-5 Years — Amelia Waddell, age 4, daughter Derek Waddell and Marissa Gaskins;
• 6-8 Years — Jenna Lundy, age 8, daughter of MaKayla and Jack Lundy;
• 9-11 Years — Lorelai Baugh, age 9, daughter of Cody and Chole, and
• 12-15 Years — Ellianna Gaskins, age 13, daughter of Darrell and Pam Gaskins.
MOST PHOTOGENIC WINNERS
Winners of the Most Photogenic competition were:
• 0-3 Years — Marley Nelson, age 2, daughter of Phillip and Danielle Nelson.
• 4-8 Years — Jenna Lundy, age 8, daughter of MaKayla and Jack Lundy.
• 9-14 Years — Hazel Girton, age 9, daughter of Kristin and Russell Girton.