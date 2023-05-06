The Capitol Theatre of Greeneville will be bringing back the music and vibe of the 60s and 70s with a special musical event.
The 2nd annual Cosmo Bus Music Fest is being planned at the Capitol on Saturday, June 10. Show time is 7:30 p.m.
The musical showcase will feature an array of musicians and singers, many of whom once worked alongside entertainment legends. The group will bring the sounds of the “peace-and-love era” to the Capitol stage through tunes made famous by such musical acts as The Turtles; Crosby, Stills & Nash; The Temptations; Stevie Wonder; Joe Cocker, the Allman Brothers Band and many others, event organizers say in a news release.
Last year’s debut Cosmo Bus Music Fest featured over 30 musicians and singers, including several who had previously worked with such artists as Dolly Parton, The Bar-Kays, Percy Sledge, James Taylor, B.J. Thomas, Doobie Brothers, Ben E. King, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Martha & The Vandellas, Nazareth, Vern Gosdin, Chuck Berry, Albert King, Rod Stewart, Johnny Winter and others.
Several of last year’s performers are scheduled to return to this year’s Cosmo Bus Music Fest, organizers say. Numerous prizes will be given away during the night, and Greenville’s own Margo Olmsted will return as the master of ceremonies.
The event is being organized by John Brown, Darlene McCleish; Charlotte Hannon and Stevie Hawkins.
Their intention, they say “is to have a family reunion of musicians backstage that have been friends since the late 1960s and to showcase them having fun playing music with one another onstage to a live audience.”
“The Cosmo Bus Music Fest is a collaboration of the brain power, time, energy, and assistance contributed by the volunteers, the production team, the musicians, the sponsors, and the staff at the Capitol Theatre,” Hawkins said. “The local community was such a wonderful audience last year, we are delighted to bring the show back for another run!”
The musical festival is being held as a benefit for the historic Capitol Theatre.
The Capitol Theatre’s executive director, David Horton, said the process of planning, scheduling, and coordinating — all the things that led to a sell-out Cosmo Bus Music Fest last year — is well in motion for this year’s event.
“The caring, generous, and giving spirit of the people in the community of Greeneville, Tennessee, is absolutely heartwarming”, Horton said. “All the time, talent, and effort are donated by these incredible musicians, technicians, sponsors, and volunteers, which means that every ticket sold goes to the support of the Capitol Theatre to continue operating as a multi-purpose venue for the people of Greeneville.”
The Cosmo Bus Music Fest was named in honor of David “Cosmo” Smith., who worked as a light director and roadie for bands in the 1970s, traveling with them throughout the southeastern United States and beyond.
Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
The show will begin at 7.30 p.m. and end at 11.30 p.m. Doors open at 6.45 p.m., and there will be an open bar and concessions available.
The first 200 people through the door will receive a commemorative Cosmo Bus pin-on button. Additionally, there will be a Cosmo Bus photo booth for taking pictures in the lobby.
Visit https://capitoltheatre.ticketleap.com for more information or to purchase tickets.