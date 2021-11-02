ALPS Adult Day Services kicked-off a 30 Days of Thanks and Giving campaign on Nov. 1 that will culminate on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30. During this time, ALPS will take time to thank those in the community that have supported ALPS during this year and in raising funds to continue its mission.
With the help of 10 generous Community Partners, each donation made during the 30 Days will be, matched. All money raised will aid in offsetting the cost of our sliding fee scale for participants. We want to thank the following Community Partners for their matching donations totaling $3,000:
- Eastman Credit Union
- Greeneville Oil & Petroleum
- Heritage Community Bank
- Robert’s Furniture
- TEVET
- Gateway Ford – Nissan
- Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team
- Morning Pointe Assisted Living Residence
- Southbound Real Estate
- One anonymous business
The community is invited to give during the 30 Days of Thanks and Giving. For each $10 donation, the donors name will be added to a weekly gift basket drawing. Watch the ALPS Facebook page, @alpsgreenevilletn, for more details on each Community partner, weekly gift baskets and Community Thank You spotlights.
Those wishing to donate may do so in the following ways:
- Donate at our website at https://www.alpsadultdayservices.org/30days
- Call our office at 423.525.5573
- Drop off or mail your donation to 431 East Bernard Ave, Greeneville TN 37745
Join us as we continue to grow and serve the families in our community.