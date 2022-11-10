The Greeneville Arts Council is inviting the public to check out the amazing works of several local artists during a special event this Sunday, Nov. 13.
The third annual Sunday Art Drive-Buy will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at five different locations in Greeneville.
“Local artists will be displaying their art for your pleasure and purchase at this free event open to the public,” said Justine Young, president of the Greeneville Arts Council.
Young explained that the first “Drive-Buy” event was held at the beginning of the Covid pandemic as a way for the public to view works of local artists in a safe, socially-distanced manner.
The event has been so well-received the past two years that it is returning again this year, she said.
“It is essentially an open house for the artists,” Young added. Visitors are invited to drop by to see the works of some of Greeneville’s most talented artists, and, if something catches their eye, to purchase it.
Among the artists/studios participating in this year’s “Drive-Buy” and their downtown Greeneville locations are:
• Greene County Makers (a non-profit organization that supports local artists and makers) 310 South Cutler St.;
• Denise Pritchard (turned wood), 105 N. Main St.;
• Artspace 4 Gallery, 107 N. Main St.;
• Ginko Gallery, featuring George Wurtzel (turned wood) and David June (painting and more), 120 East Church St., and
• Firehall Glass Studio, 102 East Grove St, featuring the works of studio owner Mark Russell (glass), along with artists Natalie Richardson (watercolor) and Misty Dempsey (painting).