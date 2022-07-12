Forty-Five contestants will compete in the various age divisions of the Greene County Fair’s Little Miss Fairest of the Fair contest.
The pageant will be held July 26 at 6:30 p.m.
Contestants must be Greene County residents and sponsored by a civic club, community club, school or their parents. They will model a dress of their choice.
Judging will be 75 percent on beauty and 25 percent on poise and appearance, a news release says.
Winners will receive a trophy, crown and flowers. Runners-up will receive trophies. Non-finalists will receive participation trophies.
There are five age divisions:
Tiny Wee Miss for age 3
Wee Miss for ages 4-6
Tiny Miss for ages 7-9,
Little Miss for ages 10-12
Junior Miss for ages 13-15
In the Tiny Wee Miss division, contestants are:
Addison Collins, 3-year-old daughter of Cody and Ashley Collins, sponsored by her Mom and Dad;
Olivia Anne Gass, 3-year-old daughter of Cody and Courtney Gass, sponsored by her parents;
Kinley Fay Hensley, 3-year-old daughter of Brent and Aeril Hensley, sponsored by Brandy Mowell and Ashley Cooper – Express Employment Professional;
Katley Jones, 3-year-old daughter of T.J. and Kansas Jones, sponsored by her parents;
Alaina McNulty, 3-year-old daughter of Joe and Kelsey McNulty, sponsored by Pampered Pooch Dog Grooming;
Blakely Alora Williams, 3-year-old daughter of Allen and Brooke Williams, sponsored by her parents.
In the Wee Miss division, contestants are:
Alaina Bowman, 4-year-old daughter of Lacey Reagan, sponsored by her parents, and T and H Landscape and Mowing;
Karsyn Eliza-Kate Britton-Shirey, 5-year-old daughter of Mickaylee Britton and Eli Shirey, sponsored by Myers and Sons; Dairy;
Sawyer Rose Crum, 4-year-old daughter of Shawn Crum and Jalyssa Shelton, sponsored by Christa Dowell and Jennifer Murphy;
Aleiha Sky Garcia, 5-year-old daughter of Lee and Jodi Cash, sponsored by Creative Masonry;
Amelia Greer, 5-year-old daughter of Ben and Tiffany Greer, sponsored by Greer’s Automotive;
Sophie Jackson, 4-year-old daughter of Kara Ricker and Luc Jackson, sponsored by her parents;
Madison Grace Loftis, 5-year-old daughter of Lindsey and Matt Loftis, sponsored by Greeneville Internal Medicine and her parents;
Cambree Ryan McAmis, 4-year-old daughter of Taylor and Colleen McAmis, sponsored by ABC Dentistry;
Lilah McNulty, 5-year-old daughter of Joe and Kelsey McNulty, sponsored by Pampered Pooch Dog Grooming;
Keeleigh-Ann Shelton, 5-year-old daughter of Josh and Kayla Shelton, sponsored by Double S Mowing;
MillieDee Stanton, 5-year-old daughter of Kevin and Whitney Stanton, sponsored by her parents;
Willow Elizabeth Tweed, 4-year-old daughter of Jason and Lindsey Tweed, sponsored by her family;
Amelia Waddell, 4-year-old daughter of Derek Waddell and Marissa Gaskins, sponsored by Southeastern Excavation;
Lillian Claire Waddell, 6-year-old daughter of Scottie and Lena Waddell, sponsored by Brad King Construction;
Xyleena Western, 4-year-old daughter of Melissa Carter and Austin Western, sponsored by her family;
Oakleigh Evelyn Wiggin, 4-year-old daughter of Lucas and Candace Wiggin, sponsored by her family;
Baylee Wilkerson, 5-year-old daughter of Brett Wilkerson and Leslie Knight, sponsored by her parents;
Brinley Denise Woodby, 5-year-old daughter of Bruce and Krystle Woodby, sponsored by Melanie and Rockey McFall;
In the Tiny Miss division, contestants are:
Zoey Collins, 9-year-old daughter of Cody and Ashley Collins, sponsored by her parents;
Hazel Girton, 8-year-old daughter of Russell and Kristin Girton, sponsored by Jogging for Jess 5K;
Mckee Greenlee, 8-year-old daughter of Mark and Keema Greenlee, sponsored by Celebrate Your Selfie Photobooth;
McKenzie Nova Hensley, 7-year-old daughter of the Rev. Dylan and Melanie Seaton, and Brent and Aeril Hensley, sponsored by her parents, grandparents and Carson Lumber Company;
Cori Jace Killion, 9-year-old daughter of Chad and Caitlin Killion, sponsored by her parents;
Violet Leonard, 8-year-old daughter of Tim and April Leonard, sponsored by her parents;
Elise McKinney, 8-year-old daughter of Edward (Bud) and Natalie McKinney, sponsored by her parents, and Aunt Lori and Uncle Howie;
In the Little Miss division, contestants are:
Mackenzie Faith Burns, 10-year-old daughter of Justin and Jessica Burns, sponsored by Heritage Community Bank;
Blakely Mattelyn Clements, 10-year-old daughter of Margeaux Clements and Dustin Daniels, sponsored by her parents;
Parks Taylor Gibson, 10-year-old daughter of Brad and Sierra Gibson, sponsored by Gaskins Mobile Home Transport, LLC;
Carolina Maria Jones, 10-year-old daughter of Hope and Spencer Jones, sponsored by her parents;
Natalie Knight, 12-year-old daughter of Scotty and Marnie Knight, sponsored by her parents;
Elaina Philbeck, 12-year-old daughter of Cam & Nancy Philbeck, sponsored by King’s Collision of Morristown;
Julieann Elizabeth Raby, 11-year-old daughter of: Ben and Katie Raby, sponsored by her parents;
Kensley Grace Smith, 12-year-old daughter of Elly and Frankie Smith, sponsored by her parents;
In the Junior Miss division, contestants are:
Elianna Grace Gaskins, 13-year-old daughter of Darrell and Pam Gaskins, sponsored by Gaskins Mobile Home Transport, LLC;
Emma Light, 13-year-old daughter of Erin and the late Chad Light, sponsored by Dean’s Tax Service;
Cihanna Riece Nelson, 13-year-old daughter of Valisha Sharpe and Phillip Nelson, sponsored by Dalton Lane Portrait Co. and her parents;
Addison Nicole Peters, 13-year-old daughter of David and Amber Peters, sponsored by her parents;
Kinslee Allison Sauceman, 13-year-old daughter of Anthony and Betsey Sauceman, sponsored by her parents;