Five generations of Dorothy Waddell Ripley’s family were photographed when they gathered to celebrate her 95th birthday.
Mrs. Ripley, of the Rheatown community, is seated in front; to her right is great-great-granddaughter Khloe Madison Laws of Greeneville; on Mrs. Ripley’s left is her great-great-grandson Knox Conner Laws of Greeneville.
In the back row from left to right are Mrs. Ripley’s daughter Jo Ann Waddell Shipley of the Rheatown community, Mrs. Ripley’s granddaughter Cynthia “Cindi” Elizabeth Shipley of Chuckey and great-granddaughter Candace Nichole Laws of Greeneville.