Amidst all the isolation and fear of the COVID-19 pandemic, one family celebrated a joyful reunion. Earlier this month, Greeneville resident Cynthia Bowman Bobadilla and some of her family members traveled to Springfield, Illinois, to have a get together. They had not seen each other for three years. The photo above shows five generations together in one place. Top: Cynthia Bowman Bobadilla, 60, of Greeneville, born on Sept. 27, 1960; and Janice Honeycutt Hensley, 77, of Unicoi, Tennessee, born on May 26, 1943. Middle: Kimberly Jones, 38, of Springfield, Illinois, born on January 31, 1982. Bottom: Andie Lynn Triche Matthews, 19, of Carthage, Missouri, born on January 28, 2001; and Xayna Marie Lynn Triche Matthews, 4-months-old, also of Carthage, Missouri, born on May 24, 2020.