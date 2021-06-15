Rural Resources is hosting its 5th annual Incredible Farm Dinner on Main.
This community driven fundraiser reshapes Main Street into a downtown dining experience for more than 150 people, sitting together at a farm table that runs almost an entire city block at 7 p.m. on July 31.
Guests will be served a five course meal prepared by Chef Robert MCdonald III, including wine provided by Towne Square Packing Store.
The real focal point of the evening are the farmers who grow the food used for the dinner, a release says. Rural Resources Event and Marketing Coordinator, Torri Peters is sourcing seasonal ingredients from local farms and growers before handing them off to our in house chef, Rushmie Bakshi who is preparing to surprise everyone with different textures and flavors while working alongside Chef Robert Mcdonald III, who has created a truly spectacular menu.
The Incredible dinner is designed to show support to our local farmers. The menu is selected based on what’s available. There can be a lot of change as the season unfolds. Menus are adjusted to the farmers’ constraints and all ingredients are purchased directly from the farms.
Rural Resources will be hosting this fundraising dinner to highlight the links between farming, food and local economies.
Sponsors for this event include Eastman Credit Union, Cornerstone, Farm Bureau, Farm Credit, Greeneville Light and Power, Rogers Dental, Joel Hausser, The Well Stocked Bar, Towne Square Packing store, Andrew Johnson Bank and Field & Flour.
Tickets are on sale for $75. Enjoy a true celebration of local community, culture and cuisine.
For more information visit us at RuralResources.net