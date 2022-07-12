Nine young women will compete for the title of Greene County Fairest of the Fair at 8 p.m. July 25, on the main stage at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
Miss Fairest of the Fair 2021 Maddie Ratliff will crown the winner, a news release says.
All contestants for the Miss Fairest of the Fair competition must be residents of Greene County; sponsored by a business, civic or community club, school or parents; no younger than 16 as of the pageant date; no older than 21 as of Dec. 31, 2022; and single, never married, with no children.
The winner will receive a crown, roses, a $500 wardrobe check for the state-level pageant and a $1,000 scholarship. She will represent the Greene County Fair at the state pageant in Nashville, all expenses paid, in January 2018, the news release says.
All contestants must attend each practice session, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on July 18, 19 and 21 at the fairgrounds’ main stage.
The contestants are:
Allison Bolinger is the 17-year-old daughter of Dusty and Stephanie Foshee. She is sponsored by her parents.
Kalie Brooks is the 17-year-old daughter of Sammy Brooks and Bobbi Sue Martha. She is sponsored by Brooks Excavating & Construction.
Kaylie Burns is the 16-year-old daughter of Jessica and Justin Burns. She is sponsored by Heritage Community Bank.
Mary Beth Collette is the 18-year-old daughter of Kevin and Amy Collette. She is Sponsored by Sideline Farms.
Alexis Harmon is the 16-year-old daughter of Susan and Trista Harmon–Stamey. She is Sponsored by Advanced Restoration Cleaning.
Molly Livingston is the 17-year-old daughter of Chad and Sabrina Livingston. She is sponsored by her parents.
Lily Propst is the 17-year-old daughter of Josh and Cindy Propst. She is sponsored by Propst Vending.
Jacey Sizemore is the 19-year-old daughter of Jamey Sizemore and the late Gregory Sizemore. She is sponsored by Janet And Mike Cutshall.
Gracie Weems is the 19-year-old daughter of Charles and Brandy Weems. She is sponsored by Karen Hubbell.
For more information about Greene County Fairest of the Fair, call Rhonda Humbert at 639-3819, Kaye Shipley at 257-4455 or Marjorie Bradley at 639-1002.