A Bee-utiful Halloween Display Oct 8, 2020 2 hrs ago Beekeeper Duke Cannon was as busy as a bee setting up a pumpkin display at the corner of Hixon Avenue and Woodland Circle. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN/DUKE CANNON