Editor’s note:
The various spellings of Jemy Slusser’s name have been left as originally printed in the original newspaper stories.
Little is known about the Slusser Family who came to Greeneville possibly from Virginia. The Family left as mysteriously as they came. We do not know why they came, nor why they left. Their claim to notoriety in Greeneville history is limited to the macabre event that occurred at old Mount Bethel Cemetery in the very heart of today’s Greeneville, the one and only “body-snatching” to ever occur in Greene County.
You see, the young man whose life was short and ended in the notorious body snatching had a vary rare medical condition. He was grossly over-sized, not only in body but his internal organs as well. Medical knowledge today suggests his cause of death would likely have been from a heart attack. Those of you who are familiar with the famous, oversized wrestler in the 1960s, Andre the Giant, know he died young from a massive heart attack. Jemy Slusser probably did, too.
The perpetrators of this heinous event were never identified; nor, were Jemy’s remains ever recovered. Speculation is that his skeleton was sold for profit to a travelling exhibit, then called a Freak Show, or possibly for medical research. The newspapers of the day widely published this most bizarre story.
Knoxville Whig And Chronicle, Sept. 15, 1875
Mr. Slusher, probably the largest man this state ever produced, died last Friday evening, about one mile from Greeneville. Mr. Slusher was only 19 years old, and when young had a very severe attack of rheumatism, which drew him out of shape. If Mr. Slusher had not been crippled, he would have been nine feet high. His boot was 18 inches long, and one of his hands was about the size of four ordinary ones. He could sit on a chair and pick up anything three feet from him. His head would measure about 14 inches around. He measured 7 ½ feet around the chest.
The coffin containing the remains was 8 ½ feet long, 28 inches wide , and 1 ½ feet deep. He was buried at Mount Bethel last Saturday. — Greeneville Intelligencer
Clarksville Weekly Chronicle, Sept. 25, 1875
Mr. Slusher, a young man 19 years of age, and a cripple from rheumatism, died near Greeneville, Tenn., on the 17th inst. If he had not been drawn out of shape by rheumatism, he would have been nine feet high. His boot was 18 inches long, and one of his hands about the size of four ordinary ones. He measures 7 ½ feet around the chest. The coffin, containing his remains, was 8 ½ feet long, 28 inches wide and 2 ½ feet deep.
Letter From Greeneville Bristol News, Nov. 23, 1875
Greeneville, Nov 19th, 1875
Greeneville has long been a town of sensations, and on my arrival this A. M., I find almost a first-class one. On my last visit here she had been by the great reaper, Death, robbed of her intellectual giant, Andrew Johnson. To-day she has an empty grave. The body of Slusser, the physical giant of Greene, has been exhumed in the night and taken, no one seems to know where. He was eight feet high, and the object of the body snatchers must be to string his bones together and exhibit them, or sell them to some such man as Barnum.
On the night of the 12inst., the grave of Jemy Slusser, the ‘Tennessee Giant’, one mile northeast of Greeneville, Tenn. was opened and his remains carried away. No clue to the perpetrators of this outrage has been discovered.
Body Snatchers At Work Knoxville Whig And Chronicle, Nov. 24, 1875
Greeneville, Nov 16, 1875
To the Editors of the Chronicle:
On Friday night last, the grave of the giant, Slusher, who died some weeks ago, and was buried in Mount Bethel graveyard, a mile from town, was opened by body-snatchers and the corpse taken. The family of Mr. Slusher are much distressed at the occurrence.
An East Tennessee Giant Resurrected Clarksville Weekly Chronicle, Dec. 4, 1875
The readers of the Intelligencer will doubtless remember that some time since we published a brief account of the death of Mr. Slusher, perhaps the largest man in the State. Last Friday night, as Mr. James Robinson was returning from the debate at Tusculum College, about 11 o’clock, he met four men riding, with shawls over their heads. Soon after he met a wagon with a very large coffin in it. He at once recognized it to be the one in which the giant was buried. The stench was the most intolerable ever known. So awful was it that Mr. R. had to leave the road over which the body had passed. On the next morning, Mr. Robinson and another gentleman went to the spot where the giant had been buried, and found the grave had been opened, the head and foot boards had been down, and the dirt fresh as on a new made grave. Evidently the body had been resurrected and carried away. Who the parties were that took the dead body of Mr. Slusher, we have no idea, but presume they were physicians from a distance or parties in the neighborhood procuring it for them. Had it been our neighboring physicians, they would certainly have taken it soon after it was buried, and before decomposition began. All that the parties desired, we suppose, was the skeleton, which was of immense dimensions. — Greeneville Intelligencer
The old Mount Bethel Cemetery is known to be the final resting place for numerous persons who had tragic deaths dating back to and preceding the Civil War era. After dark, the graveyard has a most definite foreboding ‘feel.’ To avoid all things that go bump-in-the-night, it would be wise not to visit after dark … especially as the end of October nears.