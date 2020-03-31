One of the things Frank and I enjoy doing is getting in the car and just exploring. Sometimes we have a direction in mind, and sometimes we flip a coin. At times there may be a place we’ve heard about that we want to see, and other times, we just keep our eyes open and discover things along the way.
Being so heavily involved in theater projects has kept us from doing that very much lately, so when the weather forecast said last Thursday would be the first warm, sunshiny day in a season of so much rain, we grabbed the opportunity to “socially distance” ourselves a little further than usual.
We pulled out a book we bought for times like this: Carolyn Sakowski’s “Touring the East Tennessee Backroads” and chose the tour that takes the reader to Rugby, Tenn. I had read about the tiny town a few months ago and wanted to see it.
We packed a bag lunch from the kitchen and set out, enjoying the warmth. The book took us to Frozen Head State Park as part of the tour. It’s another one of those places I had seen the name of and wondered about, but had never taken the time to visit. We took the opportunity to get out and stretch our legs a little, made a feeble attempt at taking a selfie of ourselves “social distancing” in the woods and set back out on the tour, admiring anything that was in bloom along the way.
When we drove into Historic Rugby, we immediately decided we need to visit again when the world finds its new normal. Originally founded in 1880 by British author Thomas Hughes, it’s a step back in time. A nonprofit organization was established in 1966 to preserve and protect the combined heritage of Britain and Appalachia, and the result is a darling little hamlet that I’m sure is even more charming when people are out and about.
The buildings feature architecture of the British Isles, including a “visitor centre and theatre,” a printing works, library, schoolhouse, and Episcopal church. According to the literature they had so thoughtfully placed on the porch of the visitor centre, held down by fabric-covered bricks, they also have a café, cabins for lodging, and guided tours.
When we parked we also noticed a trailhead for a walking trail that, according to the kiosk, led to the Massengale Homeplace, and was about a mile long. Happy to be outdoors in 70-plus degree temperatures, we decided it would make a great “first hike of the season” for us.
The trail led up a small hill, and I couldn’t help but ponder about the folks who settled here so long ago. Why did they choose the places they chose for homesteads? How did they decide where to put the house? Typically, they were constructed near water sources, as was the case with the Massengales. A short side trail led to the remains of their spring house.
As we climbed the hill, the warm weather began to make itself known, as it often does with overweight, middle-aged folks like us, emerging from the winter season. Our breathing got a little labored and I regretted my choice of long sleeves that morning. The sweat began to form as I thought about the Appalachian family who lived on that hill and hunted for meat and grew vegetables there and wondered “why here?”
When we topped the hill where the remains of the stone chimney and some blooming daffodils still mark the place where the Massengales made their home, the mountain breeze hit our faces and, I thought, “This. This is why they chose this place.” It had such a feeling of peace, and the sound of the breeze blowing through the brown leaves that still hung on a couple of trees was like a primitive music.
In those moments, I knew why my ancestors settled here. Was it hard work? Absolutely. The trail to the spring house from the cabin proved that just getting water to cook food and clean every day was a lot of work. Growing anything in the mountains held its own challenges. But this area spoke to them. The hawk and the crows we heard as we walked back to the car spoke their language and bade them stay.
And on a day in the midst of what’s happening in the world today, I stopped for a few minutes and listened to their voices from long ago, whispering to me through the leaves in the wind. I felt their determined spirit in my Appalachian blood as I walked where they walked and stood where they stood. And I was renewed.