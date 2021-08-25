One of the things I look forward to in summer is fresh corn on the cob. It’s been a warm-weather staple and summer favorite of mine since I was old enough to grow permanent teeth.
I remember Mama getting dozens of ears at a time and freezing them to enjoy during cold weather. Everyone had to help shuck the ears and clean off as many silks as we could. Mama’s trick was using old toothbrushes to remove the stubborn silks, and she’d watch to make sure we didn’t get too aggressive with our brushing and bruise the kernels. My least favorite part was finding a worm. She had no sympathy and just told me to hush about it and knock the worm off into the grass.
As an adult I’ve learned that folks around here take their corn seriously. People have strong feelings about the best type, and they are as certain about their choice as they are about their opinions on the Ford versus Chevy debate. Several types of both heirloom and hybrid corns are grown in the Southeast, but the most popular varieties seem to be Golden Queen, Peaches and Cream, and Silver Queen.
Strong opinions abound regarding the best way to cook corn, too. Boiling the ears on the stove is the tried-and-true method, but opinions vary about if/when to add salt and whether to put a little sugar in the water while cooking. Grilling has become a popular method, and I learned a few years ago how to cook them in the microwave. (Two ears at a time, six minutes on high, then let them sit for minute. Cut off the stalk end and squeeze from the top. The shucks and those pesky silks just slide right off. Use a mitt to handle them, though, because they will be hot.)
Then there’s the creamed corn argument. Cut the corn off the cob before cooking or afterward? How creamy should it be? I offer no opinion on that one, because I don’t like creamed corn. Don’t judge me.
Folks also use corn in the form of meal to make corn bread, and the debate gets even more heated. Which brand of cornmeal is best? Include an egg in the batter? Add a bit of sugar, or no? Does it taste better baked in an iron skillet? (Okay, that’s an easy one. But do you preheat the skillet before adding batter or not?) And buttermilk – is it better if it’s made with buttermilk instead of regular milk. My vote is a resounding “yes” on that one. I also put a little melted butter in the mix.
And who could forget the popcorn? Movies just aren’t the same without it.
I learned to pop it in a copper-bottomed pot on the stove and got pretty good at cooking most of the kernels without burning it. The Jiffy Pop invention was fun for kids, but I hated the sound of the aluminum pan rubbing against the exposed stove burner. Then Orville Redenbacher took popcorn to a whole new level that Jiffy Pop just couldn’t reach. So many options to choose from now, and it’s so easy to do.
I still make the peanut-butter popcorn balls that Mary Lou Neas taught us to make in Home-Ec at Greeneville Middle School. We love it so much that I gave up on actually forming it into balls years ago, and we just eat it straight out of the bowl.
Of course the South is also known for eating grits, and again, the debate rages. What to put in them? Butter and salt? Sugar? Brown sugar? (The correct answer is butter and salt, by the way. Sugar goes in cream of wheat.)
There’s also hominy, but that ranks lower than creamed corn with me, so I’ll leave that to the folks who can actually eat the stuff.
Now that autumn is near, our love affair with corn will move from eating it to decorating with it. Shocks of corn stalks will be set up with bales of hay all over the place. Dried corn ears of varying colors will adorn doors and porches and scarecrows will move from garden function to decor.
Autumn also means we’ll move on to our next season’s obsession. Move over, corn. The pumpkin spice is coming!