I have always loved trees.
As a kid, I was a climber. There was a maple tree in our yard with a perfect starting limb that was within easy reach and enough room to place a kid-sized foot next to the trunk and pull yourself up. It’s a wonder my brother and I didn’t wear a permanent bald spot in the bark from climbing that tree so many times.
The backyard neighbors had apple trees, and one of them made the perfect spot for climbing and sitting. The leaves shielded me from being seen when the brother was being particularly annoying, and the apples made a great snack.
Shade from the trees was also a joy. That same yard had a stand of three wild cherry trees that formed a triangle, and the area below was a favorite shady spot to play. In July and August, we knew the grass would be cool on our hot arms and legs after playing ball or chasing a Frisbee for a while in the summer sun.
As a middle-aged woman, the love of trees is still there, though I’m not much of a climber anymore. My age makes me more cautious about the distance I put between myself and the ground. But I still enjoy the shade trees provide and the soothing rustle of the leaves in an afternoon breeze. It remains a bonus if I have time for a sit and a book.
I have a few favorite trees these days, too. Near Tusculum University, where the road forks in front of Doak School, stands a tall sugar maple tree. Most of the time, it’s not particularly noteworthy because it’s just a regular old maple. But in the fall the leaves turn a vibrant shade of yellow, and when it rains, the bark on the trunk and limbs turn practically black. The contrast is striking and truly picturesque, much like the maple in front of Corley’s Pharmacy that shows its fiery colors every fall.
The University itself is a great location for tree lovers anyway. The historic oak tree has achieved national notoriety and its relatives are even memorialized in song. The first line of Tusculum’s alma mater is “‘Neath oaks that so long have stood watching, oh halls of our college, ye stand….”.
This time of year the campus also sports a beautiful weeping cherry tree, but it is a bit overshadowed by the weeper on West Main Street. That one is a staple of springtime for me and I make a point to drive by it every year. The tunnel of blooms it creates over the sidewalk is right out of a fairy tale.
Even the decision to purchase the house we live in was partially based on the trees in the front yard. There is a statuesque pin oak, a towering evergreen, and a lovely magnolia, but my favorites are the two birches that flank the front door. They are the 4-trunk, peeling bark variety, and I love the shade they provide for the porch and the birds and squirrels they attract to the yard. Sitting a spell in the swing on the front porch is made better by their presence.
Maybe my love of trees is partially responsible for my being drawn to the poems of Robert Frost with his yellow woods and diverging roads, birches, and woods on a snowy evening. I like that idea. To borrow from the poet and paraphrase a tad, one could do worse than be a lover of birches…or Robert Frost.