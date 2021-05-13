I find myself struggling a little lately. Warm weather brings with it an urge to be outside and enjoy the emerging flowers and greenery, to drive through the countryside and take in the smell of freshly mown grass again and to see the calves learning to use their newborn legs.
But all that emerging growth leads to yard work and the trimming of the growing things around our house. It also leads to the inevitable poison ivy and mosquito bite itch that always accompany my spring emergence from my cold temperature induced cocoon, but that’s another column.
Those renewed tasks just add to the never-ending to-do lists that keep growing no matter how much I accomplish. Oh, I’ve tried the little tricks they teach in those self-help books and seminars to feel better about my lists. I’ve kept “ta-da” lists of accomplishments to remind myself of things that have been finished. I’ve used color-coding with pens and papers and folders. I’ve tried breaking them down into smaller tasks so that more things could be checked off as completed, thus increasing the feeling of accomplishment to lighten the ever-present weight of tasks yet to do.
None of those tricks work for very long, and my husband has even suggested that my lists and calendars are just one more form of procrastination to put off actually doing the tasks that I keep listing. Of course he told me that as he was sitting on the couch with the remote pointed at the television, repeatedly pushing the arrow buttons, so I wasn’t inclined to give much weight to his words of wisdom at that particular moment.
Deep down, though, I know he’s right. And his statement reminded me of an incident early in my career when I was feeling similar pressures.
I was the newest accountant in a local accounting firm, Rodefer Moss & Co, and therefore was expected to do much of the busy work that goes into public accounting. I did bookkeeping tasks and assisted others in both the tax and audit departments. Bill Moss called me into his office one day that I was feeling particularly stressed and asked what was wrong. Apparently I had been curt with coworkers. On the verge of tears, I explained that everyone wanted their stuff done right away and that I couldn’t do it all at once.
He just smiled and asked me to make a list of all the things I had been asked to do and bring it to him. He took my list and numbered the items in the order of importance. Then he handed it back to me, and with a calm voice and soothing tone told me to do the jobs in that order.
It was that simple. I did what he said, and everything got done in an efficient and timely manner. If anyone asked for their work before it was finished, I could show them where they were on the list, and they knew when to expect the completed product. What a concept!
These days I find myself in the same predicament with too many things to do and not enough time to do them. Frank made me remember Bill and his wise solution, though, and the memory alone brings a sense of calm.
Now that I’ve finished this column, I have a list to prioritize. Thank you, Bill Moss, for teaching me a little wisdom along with accounting theory.