When Frank and I left the historic little town of Rugby on our outing last month, the tour we were following in Carolyn Sakowski’s “Touring the East Tennessee Backroads” book led us to Colditz Cove State Natural Area, near a small town called Allardt. The description of a waterfall in the cove intrigued us.
Sakowski described the trail that leads to the waterfall as a 1-mile loop trail that takes the hiker to the top edge of the cove, affording a “precarious view of the falls.” She says the “trail follows the top edge of the cove, drops into the cove, goes behind the falls, and returns to the top.”
Frank was reading the book aloud as I drove, and we both reacted. “Wait, what was that?” I said.
“Hang on, I lost my place,” he replied, “but it said the trail goes behind the falls!”
As I followed his directions and watched for the Colditz Cove sign on Highway 52, he read aloud the author’s description of a “rockhouse.” It’s not a cave, but an overhanging ledge formed by the water and weathering effects on the sandstone.
We weren’t prepared for hiking, but we knew we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to not only see Northrup Falls from both the top and bottom, but to walk behind it as well. Frank made sure we still had plenty of daylight so we wouldn’t have to experience sharing the “rockhouse” for the night with whatever critters typically shelter there.
We parked the car and set off on the trail. It wasn’t a strenuous hike at all, and the trail led us beside a peaceful creek. We could hear the waterfall as we got closer, and we felt like kids who have been told they can have ice cream for supper. From the description in the book, I didn’t expect to see the falls before we reached the top of the cove, but we rounded a bend and there it was, between the trees.
I’m not sure what I expected to see, but the waterfall was taller than I imagined, and from our viewpoint, we could see the overhang that creates the precipice over which the creek runs and forms the waterfall. It wasn’t very wide, but the height was surprising. Our excitement increased, so we hurried on to reach the top of the falls.
A small bridge crosses the creek just a few feet from where the water reaches the edge. The sight was again surprising. The water didn’t seem to be moving much at all, and the only thing that gave away the presence of the waterfall was the sound of the water hitting the rock below and the edge where the creek just seemed to disappear.
As we began the descent into the cove, it became obvious we should go back to our old habit of keeping hiking shoes, or at least a pair of walking shoes, in the car to be prepared for adventures like this. Determined to see behind the falls, though, we slowed our pace a bit and tried to tread lightly where the ground was damp.
Our determination was rewarded when we reached the falls. The overhang was much taller than it seemed from our previous perspective, and the so-called rockhouse could more aptly be described as a rock cathedral. I only had my cell phone with a waning battery available for pictures, but I convinced Frank to stand in the photo to lend scale and demonstrate just how large the rock shelter is.
As we made our way through the boulders that fell and created the overhang, I was struck again by just how small and insignificant I sometimes feel in the awe that is nature. I stood under that large precipice and thought about the creek that flows over and through those rocks to form Northrup Falls.
We often lose ourselves in the busy-ness that is life these days, and I’m grateful for people like Ms. Sakowski who thought our backroads were worth compiling a book about so others could discover the wonders that are out there, waiting for us to find the time to enjoy them.