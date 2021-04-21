Being a Greeneville native, I have spent quite some time in our downtown area. I can remember going to the Super Dollar Market on Depot Street with my mama. Aunt Grace worked at J.C. Penney for 42 years, and I worked in their catalog department for a Christmas season while in college. My sister worked the lunch counter at Woolworth’s when she was in high school. Aunt Mary worked for Charles Kyker at Knox Williams, and we visited her husband while he was sick at the Greeneville Hospital. I took gymnastics at the YMCA when it was located on Main Street, next to the Downtown Motel.
My brother-in-law was a Greeneville city policeman. I went to Greeneville High School. My daughter was born at Laughlin Hospital. I’ve attended weddings, funerals, and events at all of the downtown churches, and until the pandemic brought a halt to live gatherings, I attended Exchange Club meetings one per week in the fellowship hall of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
In my professional life, I have either worked for or been involved in auditing several downtown businesses. I’ve bought shoes at Droke’s, jewelry from Greeneville Credit Jewelers and Paxton’s, and I’ve eaten many a lunch at Central Drug Store. I have spent a lot of time downtown.
In that time, I’ve watched it change quite a bit. I saw Penney’s and Parks-Belk move to the bypass, along with many other businesses. Super Dollar moved to Snapps Ferry Road. Advance Auto Parts moved away from Depot Street. Buildings were demolished to make room for the new post office and the new federal courthouse.
Buildings themselves were altered. Glass tiles were added to buildings to ‘dress them up’ a bit. Metal facades were added to some to make them look more modern and contemporary. Some of the alterations were positive like the renovation of the General Morgan Inn and the reclaiming of the Dickson-Williams Mansion. But, like so many small town downtowns, the bustle of business development followed the new highways because that’s where the people were.
Now towns across the country are coming back to their downtown roots. Young and old alike are tiring of the big box stores and huge parking lots and longing for places where they can go for food, drink, and fellowship in a slower, more homey-feeling locale.
Because of that, I believe we are on the verge of another change in our downtown. The stars are aligning. Folks are investing in property and making plans. Façade grants have helped improve the looks of some of the buildings. Town ordinances have been changed to facilitate new types of businesses. And the Town leaders have committed to parking and infrastructure improvements to entice even more interest.
It is happening. It is happening slowly, because sweeping changes take time, and they take money – a lot of money. Many of these old buildings were constructed before building codes were invented. A lot of them have had alterations made that must be readjusted. New rules must be applied to keep folks safe.
It all takes time, but it appears that the interest is finally there. Investors with vision are there. It is happening. The pandemic caused a delay and an unexpected increase in the cost of everything, but it is happening. And I am excited to see, and be a part of, the next era in my little town’s development.