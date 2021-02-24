One of the unofficial rules of travel at our house is that we choose places to eat that aren’t available at home. Following that rule has led us to some wonderful restaurants as well as a couple that left a bad taste in our mouths – pun most definitely intended.
Given my Scots-Irish ancestry, I have chosen a couple of Irish pubs in which to eat on occasion, to help me learn more about some of the traditional dishes. Once such adventure led me to Dan Kelly’s Pub in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when I travelled there for continuing professional education. This particular eatery is a locally-owned Irish pub in downtown Minneapolis, and was within a short walk from my hotel. Their menu offered “traditional fare,” so it sounded perfect to me.
I began with an appetizer of Scotch eggs, a personal favorite of mine. For those who have never experienced this tasty treat, a Scotch egg is a hard-boiled egg wrapped in a sausage mixture, rolled in bread crumbs, and then deep-fried. Vendors at Highland games and Scots-Irish festivals often sell out of their supply by mid-day, because so many people order them. I get them at every available opportunity, and Dan Kelly’s version did not disappoint.
My entrée was colcannon, a dish I had not seen in other pubs, so I was compelled to give it a try. Subsequent research about it tells me that colcannon is typically served as a side dish, consisting of mashed potatoes and cooked cabbage, combined with butter, seasonings, sometimes including green onions, and maybe even a bit of bacon crumbled on top.
The internet offers up many versions of colcannon, but none are what I experienced at Dan Kelly’s Pub. Someone there has taken this uncelebrated little side dish, probably originally created as a way to add variety to plain potatoes or to dress up boiled cabbage, and brought it to the forefront.
Instead of cabbage, Kelly’s used Brussels sprouts. I realize that may be a deterrent for some, but those folks have simply never had them prepared the right way. These little cabbage sprouts were sautéed to perfection, along with carrots. Green onions had been replaced by leeks, buttered and mouth-watering, and they added kale as well.
All of these wonderful veggies were then placed on a bed of seasoned mashed potatoes. And if that weren’t enough, the whole thing was then covered with a dill butter sauce, the likes of which I had never tasted, and haven’t since.
When I searched the internet for the menu at Dan Kelly’s Pub for this column, to make sure the Irish whisky hadn’t clouded my memory of the ingredients, I found an abridged version of the menu that didn’t include either the Scotch eggs or the colcannon. I truly hope this is in response to the pandemic and is only temporary. I could certainly understand it in these circumstances, as both dishes appear to be a tad labor-intensive.
Of this, though, I am certain. If I ever find myself in Minneapolis again, I will break two of our unofficial travel rules. I will visit the same restaurant again, and I will order the same dish at that restaurant, even though I’ve already tried it. Sometimes rules are worth breaking.