Like John Mellencamp, I was born in a small town. I still live in the same small town. I was educated next door to this small town. And just like Mellencamp, that’s good enough for me.
Don’t get me wrong. I love to travel and learn about other places. I’ve made it to 45 states so far, and plan return visits to some. I also plan to visit more faraway lands. Besides the change of scenery, exposure to other cultures teaches me that there are different ideas and ways to do things and makes me grow as a person. But every time I’ve visited elsewhere, I’ve been glad to come back home. The past Independence Day weekend reminded me of so many reasons why.
The Greeneville Theatre Guild, a local community theatre group of which I am a part, was invited to open the Town’s Fourth of July celebration by singing the national anthem. As I and several others stood on the stage singing, I looked out over the crowd that had already started to gather.
I saw the sister and mother of a school buddy of mine in the crowd. There were also family members of my fellow singers, videoing the performance and smiling with pride. Folks I recognized from the grocery store and post office stood with their hats off and their hands on their hearts, singing along with us. And I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else in that moment than there with my friends, celebrating our Independence Day.
After the performance I was introduced to new friends and ate food from food trucks with old ones. Our ever-faithful local hot dog man was there to feed us, hold a hot-dog-eating contest, and then join with other friends to entertain the crowd. And as I do anytime the booth is set up somewhere and open, I enjoyed one of Ella’s strawberry shortcakes. This time, though, I gave her a hug and wished her well during her upcoming medical treatments. That’s a small town to me.
As we sat on the grass enjoying our food and listening to the music, I watched the kids, playing without a care in the world, getting their faces painted, and painting rocks. I saw families celebrating together and friends greeting each other with smiles and hugs all around. I noticed the volunteers who put all of it together and made everything work. Then later I watched a parade filled with friends and acquaintances as I talked with friends new and old and laughed at their son trying to gather all the candy that was tossed his way. That’s what a small town means to me.
The next day I had the opportunity to join a dinner for attendees of the recent USS Greeneville 25th reunion, and listening to the speakers, I realized that my little town touches them, too. They spoke of how they feel welcome when they visit Greeneville and how the people here treat them like rock stars.
One of the speakers talked about some of the pride we feel here in our little town. He recounted his first visit to Greeneville, when he and a fellow submariner went into a fast-food place, wearing their uniforms. The two high-schoolers working that day asked what branch of the service the men were part of. When they replied they were in the U.S. Navy, the younger men broke into proud smiles and excitedly proclaimed, “We have a submarine named after our town!” The Navy men walked out with even more pride in their service on our boat and told us they don’t get that in other places. That makes me sorry for those other places.
Driving past places like Peggy Ann Bakery and the Bean Barn and being surprised to see empty parking lots and then remembering that they take vacation this time of year means I live in a small town. Feeling a pang when I drive past the Greeneville Antique Market and realizing that I’ll never see Ms. Vicky in there again means I love in a small town.
Talking to a former art teacher who now works in a gallery on Main Street and remembering with her the classmates she also taught, as well as never being able to lie about my age because other folks know me from school are proof I was educated in a small town.
The tombstones of relatives in neighboring graveyards mean that, along with Mr. Mellencamp, I’ll probably die in my small town. And that’s good enough for me, too.