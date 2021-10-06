There are so many things to love about living in a small town, particularly in my hometown. Everything is familiar because I’ve seen it my whole life. And the memories … oh, the memories.
I can drive past my old high school and remember the Friday night football games where I performed in the half-time show in the GHS Flag Corp. I exercise my right to vote in the elementary school where Brenda Smith (now Gulledge) read to her students and taught me to love books.
I can drive past storefronts and recall former businesses that were located there. I can find my way around a traffic jam if needed because I’ve probably been on most every road in the county.
But there’s one thing I can’t do here. I can’t hide my age.
I can use sunscreen and moisturizer on my face to combat wrinkles. I can cover the gray that’s getting more and more noticeable in the mirror. I can refuse to act my age, and I can avoid the Alfred Dunner section in the clothing department in an attempt to seem younger than I am.
But someone always knows because inevitably, someone in the group either went to school with me or knows someone in my family. Or I’ll let it slip that I worked at J.C. Penney when it was located on the Depot Street (In the second location, not the first — I’m not quite that old.) and someone will say, “Wow, that was a long time ago. I wasn’t even born then.”
I recently realized though, that all the moisturizer and hair dye in the world can’t hide my hands. My age would be apparent no matter where I live or how few people knew me, because my hands will give me away every time.
It still surprises me at times how my hands look like my mother’s hands. I’ll reach for a knife in the kitchen or catch a glimpse of them when I’m folding clean laundry and the resemblance is downright startling.
I know I should take better care of them and should wear gloves when I’m doing certain things, but I don’t think about it until I’ve already been washing dishes for a few minutes or my fingertips start to look like prunes from cleaning. I realize I should have donned a pair of work gloves when we’re working on a set for a play and I get a splinter from handling the wood. Of course, by then, the damage is done.
I think part of the problem is that I really don’t like to wear gloves. They make my hands sweat and I can’t feel the things I’m trying to handle as well when there’s fabric or latex between the objects and my skin. The one exception is when I’m working in the yard, because I can’t abide the feeling of having dirt under my fingernails and I dislike blisters even more.
I also haven’t found a hand lotion that I really like that won’t leave a film on my hands or feel greasy, so the damage I do to my hands doesn’t get much repair.
I guess having hands like my mama’s isn’t all bad, even though they give away my age. They also tell a story of life – of work and of love, worn from weeding and washing, while also holding and caring. I’m okay with that.