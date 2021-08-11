Time seems to be passing faster and faster. Turning the calendar over to August always makes me think of my mama because her birthday is on the 8th of August. I remembered that my first column ran on my mama’s birthday, too, so I looked at the copy my sister framed and gave me for my office. Much to my surprise, the date says that was four years ago!
It made me wonder if things had changed much, so I picked it up and read it again. I couldn’t help but smile because I’ve been thinking about her a lot recently. Things haven’t changed at all. In fact, some of those lessons have been useful recently. I thought others might like to be reminded as well, so here it is:
When I realized that the first publication date of this column would fall on my late mother’s birthday, I knew I had made the right decision. We lost her almost three years ago, learning of her lung cancer just days before her 82nd birthday.
I’m not sure what my mama would say about me writing a newspaper column. It would probably sound something like, “Oh Lord, Paige, you won’t embarrass me, will you?” She might be worried that I would tell that she grew up on a farm and moved ‘to town’ to work at Magnavox because she didn’t like farm work. She might be afraid that I would say that she lived with her sister, Grace, because she was a single mom with three kids and that sometimes there was more month than there was money.
But what I want to say is that I learned an awful lot from my mama. Much of it, like most kids, I didn’t realize until many years later. She taught me that sometimes you have to fix things yourself or do without because you can’t afford a repair. She also taught me how to sew. She was quite the seamstress and could sew anything she set her mind to. She didn’t quilt, though. She always said she couldn’t see the point in cutting large pieces of fabric into small pieces and then sewing them together to make a large one again. We were regular visitors at The Remnant Shoppe on Snapps Ferry Road. Together, we made stuffed animals, Barbie doll clothes, GHS flag corps uniforms, my prom dress, and even my wedding dress.
She taught me about working hard, even when you’re worn out and don’t want to anymore. She always said that naps were for lazy people. I disagree with her on that one, but I still hear her voice in my head if I try to grab one. She gave me an appreciation for good bluegrass music and taught me the joy of dancing a jig to Rocky Top — the original Osborne Brothers version, before UT claimed it as theirs. I never got the knack of making her homemade potato soup, though.
She taught me about roots, both for plants and for people. She taught me how to grow flowers, and then cut those flowers to make gravestone arrangements. She could walk through the rows of headstones at Cross Anchor Cemetery on Decoration Day and tell me about my uncle and Grandpap Skinner and Papaw and Granny Thompson as we placed an arrangement on each one. It would be years before I realized just how grounded that made me feel.
Because of my mama, I have an appreciation for a good set of coloring pencils, a sharp paring knife, and a loud muffler on a ’72 Chevelle. Because of her, I am capable of canning my own tomatoes, growing a yard full of flowers, and speaking my own mind. I inherited her work ethic, her hands, her difficulty expressing affection, and her fierce independence.
I think if she were still here, she would be proud of my new endeavor.
“Oh Lord, Paige, you won’t embarrass me, will you?”
Not this time, Mama. Happy Birthday.