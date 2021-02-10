In addition to people – like brown-eyed girls, Jolene, and Johnny B. Goode – places have often been immortalized in song. Frank Sinatra sang about New York. Billy Joel told us about Allentown. Tony Bennett even left his heart in San Francisco.
Several of the songs have been about locations in Texas, in particular. Glen Campbell sang of Galveston and George Strait wanted to be in Amarillo by morning. Anyone who’s old enough to have ever watched a black-and-white television has heard of Marty Robbins’ story song that took place in El Paso.
But one song in particular about a certain town in Texas will always have a special place in my heart. My mama was a fan of the original country music “outlaws,” and she loved Waylon Jennings most of all. “Luckenbach, Texas,” with the parenthetical title “Back to the Basics” was a staple at our house.
For anyone unfamiliar with the song, Jennings suggests to his wife that they should sell her diamond ring, “buy some boots and faded jeans and go away.” He says the “successful life we’re livin’ got us feudin’ like the Hatfields and McCoys,” and that in Luckenbach, Texas, “there ain’t nobody feelin’ no pain.”
Improper grammar not withstanding, Jennings paints a picture of an easier life, either for anyone wearing a coat and tie or just working too much. He talks of Hank Williams and “Blue Eyes Cryin’ in the Rain.” And if his words aren’t enough to convince you to go, Willie Nelson joins the song, singing the last chorus, encouraging us one more time to join them.
The song was released in 1977, so it’s been a part of my memories, especially those tied to my mama, for over 40 years. So when I found myself planning to attend a conference in San Antonio a couple of years ago, I took to the internet to see just how close to Luckenbach I might be.
Imagine my delight when I discovered they were only a little over an hour apart. I was going to Luckenbach! I picked up my rental car at the airport, entered the address into my GPS, and set out.
I’m not sure what I expected to see in the surrounding countryside, having only been in the Dallas airport and on an Amtrak train as it passed through the state, but I was surprised. There was nothing but a road, dirt, fences, and mailboxes. The houses were so far off the road, I couldn’t see them.
The “town” of Luckenbach is located off “Farm to Market 1376” (that’s really the name of the road) on Luckenbach Town Loop. The loop is so well-marked that I missed it on the first pass and had to turn around.
The town itself consists of three buildings, the main one being the old post office which now houses the dance hall, bar, and gift shop. Behind that building is a porch, some picnic tables, and a small stage with metal sculptures of guitars so tourists can take photographs.
There was a fellow sitting out back on the porch playing a guitar and singing some of the country songs I’d grown up listening to, so I wandered through the gift shop to the bar area. There was an old cat lying on the counter that looked like he might have been there when the song came out in 1977.
Now I don’t particularly like beer, but it just felt like the right thing to do. I bought a bottle from the bartender, petted that scraggly-looking cat, and headed outside to sit a spell and listen to the singing. I took a seat at one of the picnic tables along the edge of the seating area, away from the family who was visiting as well.
As I sat there alone in the shade of a huge oak tree in the afternoon Texas sun, sipping my beer, I understood what Waylon and Willie were talking about in the song. For an hour or so, I didn’t think about my worries or responsibilities. I just listened to the music and the laughter from the other table of folks, and toasted my mama, who I knew was right there with me.