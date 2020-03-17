Small fibs, little lies – whatever the name of choice – we all tell them. All of us.
“How are you today?” someone asks.
“I’m fine,” we say, without even thinking about the problem that’s occupying our mind at the time, or the slight headache that’s beginning at the base of our skull. There’s no harm in little fibs like that because there’s no real substance to it, and chances are good the person asking was just being polite and didn’t really want to know anyway.
There are others, too. “No, I don’t want dessert,” and “yes, I’d love to see 47 pictures of your new grandchild” come to mind. It’s how we try to remain healthy and sociable with our fellow man.
There are some bigger lies that we tell, too. In the days before online bill paying and debit cards, when credit cards were not so prevalent, the biggest lie we used to tell was, “the check is in the mail.” Since the mail sometimes took a few days, it would buy us a little time to write the check to pay that bill we forgot to mail, and the recipient might be none the wiser.
Then came the development and widespread use of pressed cardboard boxes for food items and things like laundry detergent. The title for “biggest lie” went from “the check is the mail” to “press here to open.” Many a curse word has been uttered while searching for a knife or some other tool to press “there” after breaking a finger nail trying to open the macaroni box.
I actually used to keep a large flat-head screwdriver near the washing machine. A visitor saw it once and asked if I’d been having trouble with my washing machine. “No, that’s for opening the detergent box,” I explained.
Now that the advent of the internet and online shopping, banking, and other contractual agreements have become commonplace in virtually every home, I feel the “biggest lie” title has now been secured forever, and the champion may never be knocked off of its pedestal again.
“I have read and understand the terms and conditions” may be the most told lie in history, if records of such things were actually kept.
We’ve all done it. Even when I told myself I would read all of the terms before I clicked the little box, I never made it through the whole thing, and I’m sure I’m not alone. It usually happens when I don’t have much time and I need to get to a website quickly, take care of my business, and then move on. “Seriously?” I mutter, and then click the mouse a little harder than normal. Sometimes I make a mental note to go back and read the terms and conditions when I have time, but as Robert Frost wrote, “…knowing how way leads on to way…” chances are good that I never will.
I haven’t taken the time to research and see if there are any court cases where these have been challenged. I can’t imagine the companies would be successful if there are any egregious issues included, since it’s pretty well known that most have not, in fact, read and understand the terms well enough to agree to them.
There’s always an alternative plan, though. If their conditions for using electronic payment services get to be too cumbersome and the lie becomes too big, I can always just put a check in the mail.