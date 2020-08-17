I can’t help but notice things like little flowers that manage to grow and bloom in asphalt cracks and trees that manage to take root on rocks. It gives me optimism and makes me believe that life will find a way, even in difficult circumstances.
Recent events have proven that love will find a way as well, even in a pandemic.
A college friend passed away recently after a long battle with cancer. His close friends and family created a Facebook group so others who couldn’t visit in person, whether because of travel restrictions or infection dangers, could see him and send messages to him, and he could feel the love and respond in kind. He was employed with Gaylord Entertainment in Nashville for over 30 years, and they live-streamed his service from the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. All of his friends and family could “be there” even if they couldn’t be there.
Love found a way to bring Wayne together with his family and friends and allowed them to join in the celebration of his life after his death.
A young couple had planned their perfect wedding and honeymoon earlier in the year, only to have their plans thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic. They rescheduled it for later, but the pandemic didn’t subside. They rescheduled again, scaling the invitation list down to family and a few friends, determined to get married at last.
Then a week before the big day, the bride and the groom tested positive for COVID-19 — both of them. So the guest list shrank again to just the immediate families on both sides, the ceremony was moved to the back yard, and everyone picked out masks to wear. The groom’s brother was sequestered with his college football team and couldn’t attend the wedding, so a life-size cardboard cutout of him in a tuxedo is there in some of the sweetest wedding pictures I’ve ever seen.
The couple’s friends and family managed to surprise them with balloons and enough food that they didn’t have to cook or eat out for a week. They also provided a blow-up pool and some sand to bring a touch of St. Lucia to the couple’s backyard, since a honeymoon trip isn’t possible right now. Again, love won out over illness and fear. Jordan and Holly’s love for each other and the love of their families and friends created a memory that will be shared and a story that will be told for generations to come.
Just this week, on a day where my lunch break was postponed until late afternoon because of appointments and errands, I grabbed a quick lunch at a drive-thru and headed for the little parking lot behind the State of Franklin cabin to eat in the shade before going back to work. When I pulled in, there were three people standing in the gazebo. I felt like I was intruding, so I parked in a space facing the cabin rather than facing them.
As so often happens, my brain processed what I saw a couple of minutes later, and I realized that the way the people were standing – a man and a woman, side by side, facing another man – had the look of someone getting married. I peeked into my side rear-view mirror to see if they were still there. They were. I couldn’t see their faces, but it appeared to my spying eye that they were middle-aged. Between bites of my sandwich, I furtively looked again, feeling much like a peeping Tom, but I couldn’t help myself.
The idea that a couple wanted to get married in the middle of a pandemic and chose the gazebo in one of the prettiest little areas in our town on a late August afternoon while the rest of the world bustled – and ate a late lunch – around them, touched my heart. During one glance, I saw the couple move closer together and put their arms around each other’s backs. Another glance saw the man facing them pull a piece of paper out of his pocket and hand it to them. It could have been a marriage license.
They left the gazebo together, and a final glance saw them strolling away with a dog on a leash. I thought for a brief moment about running to catch them and asking them if I had truly seen what I thought I had seen and if I could write a column about them. I decided not to, however. I didn’t want to ruin things – for them, or for me.
They might have been embarrassed, or even angry, that I had parked there and had noticed them. They might have thought I was nosy and an unwelcome intrusion. But my greater fear was that they would laugh and tell me they didn’t just get married with a sweet dog and a curious stranger as witnesses. I prefer to still think that they did.
Because that’s how love wins.
It carries on, even when things are hard. It’s a large funeral service at the Grand Ole Opry to match a heart that was even larger. It’s a surprise wading pool and some sand. Love is a life-size cardboard cutout of an absent brother. And it’s a ceremony where two people pledge to hold each other close, no matter how many or how few people are there to see it.