Some folks are excellent housekeepers. Their homes are neat and tidy and seem to always be that way. I am not one of those folks.
I am a great house cleaner, but not a great housekeeper. Give me a big cleaning job like cleaning windows or the oven, and it will be spotless when I’m finished. Clean out and organize a closet? I’m your girl. Day to day tasks that require constant doing, over and over? Not so much.
I think it’s the feeling of accomplishment from finishing the job that encourages me. With window cleaning, there are a finite number of windows. When I clean the last one, I’m finished for a long while, because that’s one of those jobs that doesn’t require doing often.
Floor cleaning and dusting are farther down on my “list of jobs I hate to do” because there is at least a beginning and an end to them, and I can feel like I’ve accomplished something for a short while. The short while is even shorter when the leaves start to fall and it rains, however.
The leaves from the birches in the front yard stick to the bottom of our shoes, no matter how many mats and rugs I station near the front door. I’ve even been known to track them into my office, meaning they’ve stuck to my shoe all through the drive there, the walk through the parking lot and down the sidewalk and steps, and the scraping of my feet on the large door mat. Birch leaves are stubborn little buggers.
Bathroom cleaning is higher on the list. That particular accomplishment barely lasts for a full day, even when we’re gone for most of it. Dishes fall above bathroom cleaning, because keeping them all clean all the time means doing that particular chore more than once per day unless we eat out all the time. Even then, there are cups and glasses, butter knives and spoons, and bowls that get used and need washing.
But laundry? It’s the worst, because I can never be completely done. I can gather every washable fabric thing in the house, run it through the washer and dryer, and not be ‘finished’ because we are still wearing clothes. It is the ultimate, never-ending chore.
I think the passage of time is making it even worse, because time seems to go by faster as I get older. Weekly tasks seem to barely get done before it’s time to do them again. The two weeks that pass between deadlines for this column feel like they roll around every week now.
I’ve even noticed that things like replacing the toothpaste seems to happen a lot quicker than they used to. I have been saying for several years that when Halloween arrives, it may as well be New Year’s Day, because it will be here before I know it.
So now, as time goes by more and more quickly, I’m deciding that I should spend it more wisely, since there’s less of it to go around. I’m trying to fret less about the dirty floor and devote more effort toward things like the pile of unread books that lie there, silently waiting for me to find time to read them. I’m trying to weigh the things I feel I have to do and judging whether I really do, or if it’s an expectation that either I or someone else has set for me. Time is passing, and there’s so much more to do than clean my house.