Because of coronavirus travel concerns, Frank and I decided to do something a little different to “get away from it all” this summer.
During our outing to Rugby earlier this year, we found Frozen Head Tennessee State Park. We thought it might be fun to visit it again and take advantage of the small campground, especially when we checked the online reservations and discovered that few of the campsites were rented in the middle of the week.
For the record, we are not regular campers. On a whim, we got a tent that attaches to the back of our Subaru Outback three years ago. The rear hatch door stays open, the tent fits over the opening, and you sleep in the back of the car. It has mosquito netting and a rain cover to keep water from coming through the netting if it rains. We even got the inflatable air mattress that fits in the back of the car and the portable 12V pump. Prior to this outing, we had used it twice; once in the back yard to figure out how to use it, and once at Elkmont.
The Elkmont trip was a learning experience. We learned that we couldn’t lock the doors on the car while the hatch was open without the headlights flashing twice and the car beeping five times, thereby alerting all the nearby campers that you don’t know what you’re doing.
We also learned that if it rains, the water will run down the roof of the car and won’t be stopped by the vinyl tent wrapped around the hatch opening. It will drip off the bumper onto the floor of tent, wetting all of the items you had to move from the hatch to the tent to make room for the mattress and the people.
Armed with our well-earned wisdom and a tarp to spread over the tent to divert the rain runoff to the front of the car instead of the rear, we set off to social distance in the woods at Frozen Head. Upon arrival we were happy to find only two other campsites in use. Even with few campers, we congratulated ourselves for choosing a spot far away from the campground restrooms as we just knew the lights and noise would disrupt our Walden-like retreat from the world.
The rain didn’t even wait until we had decided which way to best park the car in the designated spot. There was a slight incline to the parking area, so a discussion ensued about angling the car so our heads would at least be higher than our feet. With that settled, we attached the tent to the car when the downpour subsided. We strung the tarp over the car and patted ourselves on the back for figuring out how to keep the bottom of the tent dry.
It stayed dry until we went in and out of it a couple of times. The ground was soaked, so our shoes and the tent floor got wet. Also wet were the sheet and pillow that fell onto the floor of the tent while we were inflating the air mattress with the pump that sounds a lot like a vacuum cleaner. Again we were glad to be away from the other campers.
We got it all set up and zipped the rain cover closed to protect our clothing bags. The rain itself had stopped, but the trees were so drenched by the downpour they continued to drip. We prepared our dinner, cooking burgers over a self-contained fire chimney that Frank had made — no gathering of rain-soaked firewood required. We congratulated ourselves again for being so good at this camping thing.
We cleaned up and hung our breakfast food from a nearby tree. By then it was getting dark. Since we were so far from the outhouse, there was little ambient light, so we decided to skip the travel Scrabble game we had brought, especially with the picnic table still being wet, and we hadn’t thought to bring chairs. We decided to turn in early and just enjoy sleeping in the quiet and the cool night air.
Getting ready for sleep involved opening and closing the car doors and causing the beeping noise so many times that we agreed to just leave the doors unlocked and stop the decidedly un-Walden-like beeps that echoed through the trees.
The closed rain cover had the same effect as a closed door and the air hadn’t cooled inside the car at all. Fear of mosquitos prevented us from lowering the windows. There was no breeze to force the night air into the car, even though we completely removed the rain cover around 2 a.m. We swapped our head and feet position around 3 a.m. At 4:30 p.m., on the second trip to the outhouse for both of us, we decided if we ever do this again, we would opt for a spot closer to the restrooms. We would also bring a backup flashlight, or at least some extra batteries.
When the sun came up, we agreed it was late enough to admit defeat and get up. I write this column on the second night of our getaway, sitting at a table in a rustic cabin at Cedars of Lebanon State Park while it rains yet again. But I’m inside, with air conditioning, chairs, a shower, and lights to see in the dark. We’ve decided to forego the Scrabble game again tonight in order to make up some lost sleep.
And there’s a mouse. I’ve named him Ralph, and we have an agreement. If he lets me sleep, I’ll leave him a marshmallow.