I would never have imagined any possible similarity between my residential address and Number 10 Downing Street, besides some brick in the construction.
For those not familiar, 10 Downing Street is to the British government what our White House is to us. It’s where their sitting Prime Minister lives and has been since 1735, including such famous residents as Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher.
In more recent history, though, just ten years ago, a pack of rats was seen near the official residence. The Prime Minister at that time, David Cameron, created a new position – Chief Mouser to the Cabinet – and brought in Larry to help with the problem.
Larry is a handsome, extremely photogenic white-and-gray-tabby cat, obtained through the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London, which is their local humane society. Apparently Larry was chosen by Battersea staff because of his personality and his penchant for playing with toys. As any cat person knows, though, “playing with toys” doesn’t automatically mean the cat is good at “catching live animals.” After two months of not chasing or catching any rats, Larry had to be coached by giving him toy mice in training.
The British government has had a bit of fun with Larry and his position over the last decade. He has an official biography on their website that states, “Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences [sic], and testing antique furniture for napping quality. His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house. Larry says this is still ‘in tactical planning stage.’” He even has his own Twitter account (@Number10cat).
The public and the press have enjoyed Larry’s presence as well. A Google search provides several news stories and videos of Larry performing royal cat duties – sitting on the windowsill, being petted by dignitaries, and posing for photographs. Sometimes the policeman outside will knock on the iconic black door that sports ‘10’ in white numbers to alert the folks inside that Larry is waiting to be let in.
Things aren’t always ideal for Larry, though. Royal felines aren’t exempt from political tensions between offices any more than their human counterparts. In 2016 a black-and-white tuxedo cat named Palmerston (also a rescue from Battersea) took up his post as Chief Mouser of the Foreign and Commonwealth Offices. It’s not clear whether Larry was threatened or if Palmerston just tried to take over, but there is video evidence of a couple of literal cat-fights on Downing Street. The police even had to break up one scuffle that resulted in a lost collar and medical treatment for Larry and a missing bit of ear for Palmerston. No formal charges were brought, though, and Palmerston left his office after about four years.
Although Larry has reportedly only killed four mice since taking office, he’s been there for over ten years now, which is longer than any of the three Prime Ministers who have held the office in that span. Folks speculated that Larry might be ousted when Boris Johnson took over as Prime Minister after the 2019 election since Johnson is a dog person. But Larry’s position remains intact, and he’s still causing office staff and dignitaries alike to step over him and posing in embarrassing positions in the background of royal photos.
On a morning like I had this week, when I was late to work because one of the porch kittens decided to play hide-and-seek in my car engine, I can’t help but take solace from some of the feline stories from Larry and 10 Downing Street. In 2019 during a visit from President Trump, Larry staged a bit of sit-in under Trump’s armored limo and refused to come out when the President was ready to leave.
It’s comforting, somehow, to know that houses far grander than mine and people who are much more important can be just as inconvenienced and annoyed as I am at times, and yet still remain just as fond of those furry little four-legged monsters … er, felines.