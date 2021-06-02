I grew up around women who sewed. Until seventh grade, I thought everyone did. Then in home-ec class at Greeneville Middle School, I was the only kid who knew how to properly thread a sewing machine. Incidentally this was not a cool talent that endeared me to the other students like being able to wiggle my ears or spike a volleyball would have.
Both Mama and Aunt Grace could sew, and they passed the knowledge along to me and my sister, and then later, we taught my daughter some of those skills. Aunt Grace worked in the piece goods department at J.C. Penney for many years, and mama even opened her own sewing shop in our basement for a time.
Many hours were spent with her in that little sewing room, creating clothing for members of the family and for others who hired Mama to make or alter something for them. There were two sewing machines set up, along with a cutting table fashioned out of PVC pipe, made tall enough to keep us from bending over to cut the fabric and large enough to accommodate wide-width fabrics. A serger machine was added later when they became available.
The other fixtures were an iron and ironing board, because you always had to press your seams – always. “Paige, the sleeve won’t lay right if you don’t press that shoulder seam,” and “the hem lays better and is much nicer if you press the fold before you sew it.”
Mama taught us about the nap of certain fabrics along with which instructions to follow on the sheet that came with the patterns and which to ignore. We learned about zippers and different types of thread. She made clothes for us – which we didn’t always appreciate when we had to wear home-made clothes to school – but I couldn’t help but be proud when I and the entire Greeneville High flag corp took the field wearing uniforms that were made right there in our basement.
She made costumes for folks performing for the Little Theatre, and she made Barbie doll clothes. She made stuffed animals and curtains. If it was made out of fabric, it seemed she could make it, and she was determined that we could as well.
The last garment I made from scratch was when she and I made the dresses for my wedding almost 19 years ago. We made my dress and my daughter’s maid-of-honor dress, and then created the flower girl’s dress from fabric from both of them. Since then, I’ve sewed curtains and backdrops for the theatre and made dozens of color guard flags, and even hemmed some pants, but I hadn’t sewn an actual garment.
This week I needed to make a tunic for a costume for an upcoming show. I was a little apprehensive, but a tad excited about the prospect. I bought the fabric and a pattern and then set up my sewing machine and ironing board in the dining room. As I started to work, it was almost as though I was back in Mama’s sewing room.
When I laid the pattern out on the fabric, I could hear her voice in my head, telling me to pay attention to the grainline on the pattern and to get it straight. She guided my hand as I used Aunt Grace’s good fabric scissors to cut out the pieces. She whispered in my ear to mark the center of the sleeve so I could match it to the shoulder seam to line it up properly and reminded me to match the notches to the body so I didn’t put the sleeves in backwards.
A less nostalgic, more scientific person may try to explain to me that my brain awoke synapses that had just been dormant for a while from non-use. They might compare it to muscle memory and say it was like riding a bike.
They might be right. But I prefer the idea that my mama and my Aunt Grace, along with my granny and all of the other relatives who passed down their sewing skills, were there with me, whispering encouragement and making sure my seams were straight and my hems flat.
I’m just glad it was cotton fabric so the tear or two that fell won’t show.