“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair…” It’s the opening line from Charles Dickens’ novel “A Tale of Two Cities.” It could also be applied to “life in the time of coronavirus,” to borrow from another literary classic.
For the folks who are at home, either by choice or by force, working from home or laid off, it is the best of times for some of them, and it’s the worst of times for some. Introverts are well equipped to handle the isolation and may even enjoy the excuse to isolate, while extroverts are miserable when away from people. Some of them can’t wait to get back to work, some would stay at home from now on if they could pay the bills from there.
The same can be said for those who are still working. Some are quite happy to be allowed to continue working, and not just because of the paycheck they are receiving. They would be unhappy at home, separated from the contact with their coworkers that they crave. Others wish they could stay home, because there are so many things they feel they are missing or they long for the free time for hobbies and projects.
Some feel the stay-at-home orders are the wise way to go, while others feel they are foolish and even an intrusion by government on their freedoms. Part of the population believe stocking up on groceries and paper goods is the smart thing to do, and others scoff, believing it’s silly and only causes self-imposed shortages and makes things difficult for those folks who aren’t able to do so.
The epoch of belief and incredulity are both witnessed in our media coverage of the virus and associated data. We also see both in social media interactions. The level of derision aimed at people who believe differently than we do is approaching disturbing levels, and the lengths to which folks will go when they are afraid are beginning to become evident.
It truly is the season of both light and darkness as we watch the number of infections and deaths rise ever higher, while also seeing the growing number of folks joining together to help others. Faced with limited mobility and dwindling supplies, humans are getting creative in their efforts. Even companies are reinventing themselves, finding ways to keep people working by changing what they do and supporting life-saving efforts at the same time.
The winter of despair is turning to the spring of hope. As the temperatures warm, we see hope that this virus will be a seasonal virus like previous flu viruses have. We have hopes that the curve will have flattened enough and that things can return to what will become a new normal for us.
We hope that we will appreciate our friends and neighbors more and that we are able to take fully stocked grocery shelves for granted again. We hope that small businesses and travel and tourism and arts organizations survive the despairing winter and are able to resume what they do and maybe even learn from the storm. We hope that we can breathe easily again and visit friends and family again without fear. As the weather warms and the flowers bloom, emerging from their own forced period of rest and regrowth, we hope.