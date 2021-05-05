I don’t really understand why, but I love to eat outside. Maybe it’s a primitive genetic trait from my ancestors. It might be nostalgia for a simpler time as a kid when the big treat for the summer was packing up a Styrofoam cooler, throwing a couple of towels in the car, and heading up to Horse Creek. It may be as simple as being grateful for an opportunity to get out – of the house, of the office, of the car – just out.
Whatever the reason, I look forward to the weather warming enough to have supper on the back deck. Sometimes, however, nature has other plans.
The first spring at our house, we started with a simple outdoor table and chairs. July and August were just too hot since the sun hits the back of the house in the evenings, so we bought an umbrella for the table. Problem solved, as long as we put our chairs on the shaded side.
The following spring we brought out our umbrella and enjoyed a couple of suppers on the deck. The weather folks predicted a storm for the next day, so Frank tied a rope around the bottom of the umbrella to keep the wind from carrying it away. Hindsight illustrates that the better solution is to simply bring the umbrella into the garage, but some lessons are better learned the hard way.
The next few days had us too busy to eat outside, so the rope stayed tied on the umbrella. Then we noticed several pieces of grass protruding between two folds of the bunched umbrella. As we stood at the window discussing how the wind must have blown dead grass into the crevice, a tiny wren landed on a fold of the canvas, clutching another blade of brown grass in his beak. He dropped into the crevice then flew back out again in search of more nesting material.
An internet search taught us when wrens’ eggs typically hatch, so we watched our little bird family develop from the dining room window, biding our time until we could again use the table on the deck. The birdsong we were treated to in the meantime fortunately brightened our time inside.
As the years passed and the mosquito swarms grew, we eventually installed one of those canvas gazebo things that pop up each spring in Lowe’s with the mosquito netting zip-up walls. We’ve gradually installed string lights so we can still see to play Scrabble or cribbage after the sun goes down, and we’ve added a fire pit nearby so we can enjoy being outside both earlier and later in the season.
To combat the heat during the height of summer last year, when we were spending most every evening at home, we added a hanging fan in the center of the gazebo. The ‘breeze’ staves off the humidity and makes it much more tolerable.
Besides being hot, the sun’s UV rays break down the mosquito netting fabric, so we installed replacements last spring. Hindsight being such a good teacher, we took them down for the winter so they’ll last longer.
Now that spring has sprung again, we finally headed out to the deck with our plates a couple of weeks ago. To our surprise we found a handful of dead day-lily fronds on the table, which led to the discovery of the beginnings of a bird nest on top of the fan’s cage.
Remembering the umbrella wren, we quickly pulled down the nesting material and enjoyed our supper. The recent cold snap pushed us back inside again for a while, though, and nature has once again had her way.
Since we didn’t think to reinstall the mosquito netting, the gazebo was open and available for the robin to rebuild the foundation we destroyed and create quite the day-lily condo up there. I’m sure she has eggs at this point, so our only choices are to bother her long enough to move the table outside the shelter and then dine quietly and quickly in the sun or just suck it up and eat indoors.
I suppose we could pack up a cooler and head to Horse Creek.