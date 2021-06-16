Frank and I are big softies when it comes to critters, especially pets. We’ve both had dogs in the past, but our lifestyle doesn’t lend itself to being a dog owner at present. We’ve both had cats, too, and we have them now.
I’ve written before about the outside feral cats that we feed and try to trap and take away their ability to create even more stray cats. And you’ve heard the story of Bruce Banner, the kitty who was bitten by the raccoon but didn’t develop rabies and now lives with us.
One of Banner’s litter mates evaded our capture and found herself in the family way this spring. Luckily she chose the wooden box on our porch as the location to have her kittens, and we’ve been working with them since their birth, socializing them and getting them used to human contact. Our hope is to find homes for them.
She had four gray striped tabby kittens and one black one. We make sure to pet each of them when we give them food. I think they’re all adorable, but I was developing an affinity for the black one. He has the cutest little kitty face.
A couple of weeks ago, the fellows who mow our grass arrived just as Frank was leaving the house for work. He moved an old cat tree that sits on our porch for the kittens so they could hide from the loud mowers. When I went home for lunch, I saw the black kitten cowering in the inside corner. I petted his head and talked to him in a calm voice and then went inside.
When I came back out, he was still in the corner, so I petted him again and started to leave. I noticed three of the gray kittens and a black one under the azalea bush as I stepped off the porch to leave and thought, “wow, he’s fast, and sneaky.” Then I realized he couldn’t possibly have gotten around me and under the bush that quickly.
I went back to the cat tree, and sure enough, the black kitten was still there. Two black kittens! There was only one when I left that morning, I am certain. When I picked up the kitty that was cowering in the corner, it was obvious that he was a couple of weeks younger than the others and probably wasn’t weaned yet.
Where did it come from? Our speculation is that the guys on the mowers saw it somewhere and assumed it belonged on our porch with the others. That makes the most sense to us. I left him there in hopes that his mother would come and find him.
She didn’t. He was still there, his little body in as small of a ball as he could make it, shaking all over. I picked him up again and snuggled him while I spooned out a little canned food to see if he could eat it. Frank found a box for him. My sister brought a bottle and homemade kitten milk for him.
He now lives in our kitchen, separated from Bruce Banner unless we are there to babysit. Like Travis Tritt, this kitten thinks he’s ten feet tall and bulletproof, and Banner must believe it, too. That little bitty kitten has chased him all over the house. We’ve joked and said he thinks he’s a “big ‘un” so that will probably be his name going forward, but only if I can teach Frank the proper pronunciation.
We still don’t know for sure how he got there, but he’s found a home. And there are five more who are looking for one.