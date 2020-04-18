Graduation ceremonies are a time-honored tradition dating back to the first universities in Europe in the 12th century. To say that they have been around for a long time would be an understatement.
The following are just a few of the centuries-old traditions of graduation and how they came to be:
- The traditional gown worn for graduations began in the 12th century and was started out of pure necessity, as there were no sufficient heating systems in universities of that time. Scholars were forced to try to keep warm during their ceremonies.
- The cap, which is sometimes called a mortarboard, as it resembles a tool used by masons to hold mortar, became popular in the 14th and 15th centuries. And the tossing of the cap was started by the Naval Academy in 1912.
- The traditional graduation song “Pomp and Circumstance” first became associated with graduation ceremonies in 1905 when its writer and composer, Sir Edward Elgar, received an honorary doctorate from Yale University and it was played.
It is hard to think about this year’s graduating class and not feel a sense of sadness. As the days slip away it appears more than likely this year’s graduates will not have an opportunity to go to prom or walk in a grand ceremony as they receive their diplomas. It seems that these two very beloved traditions have been sidelined by the Coronavirus.
And while it is disappointing, frustrating, and yes, even heartbreaking, it is not the only time in our country’s history that graduation ceremonies have been missed.
Take for instance WWII veterans Joe Perricone from Tampa, Florida and Phil Montano from Placentia, California who were both drafted before they could officially graduate. You see, back in the day, there was no student deferment. Any 18-year-old male could be sent off to war whether they had graduated or not. In fact, this happened to hundreds, if not thousands, of young men from 1941 to 1945.
By the way, both Joe and Phil walked the stage to receive their diplomas almost eight decades later when they were in their 90s. So our 2020 graduating class is in good company and hopefully like Joe and Phil will walk the stage one day. Here is hoping it is in the very near future.
Yes, graduations are special, but, are we putting too much emphasis on the ceremony rather than what the ceremony represents?
Take, for instance, a wedding. I, for one, had the tiniest wedding ever. It consisted of my husband-to-be; a single friend who was the best man, maid of honor and photographer all in one; the pastor and his wife; and, of course, me. Five people in total, yet we have been happily married for over 30 years, while others I know have had huge elaborate weddings and are divorced a year later. This proves that a wedding does not make a marriage anymore than a graduation ceremony makes a graduate.
These graduates have worked hard and they deserve to enjoy the fruits of their labor. A ceremony would be nice as it is a rite of passage, one that signifies the transition from young life to a more mature one. But the ceremony is not what is going to set them up for a happy life. That will be accomplished with hard work and a good attitude.
The 2020 Graduates are a very special group of young adults that are having to face disappointment at a young age. It is my hope that this disappointment does not overshadow the joy and accomplishment they should be feeling.
Surrounding this column are pictures of graduates from assorted decades of time with one thing in common — besides questionable hairstyles. Each one of them has lived through good times and bad. Some have lost people they love, lost jobs, lost marriages, and yes, some have even lost their hair! Some have experienced great achievements in work and in their personal lives. Truth be told, most of the people pictured have had a combination of both happy and sad times. It is just an inevitable fact of life. The only thing that is not a fact is how we choose to handle them.
To the 2020 class, we stand with you, maybe not as you walk the stage, but in life. Know that we share your disappointment, but also know how very proud of you we all are. Early in this column, I outlined the history of how certain graduation traditions started. I have a feeling that the class of 2020 will create new traditions. Maybe it will be a tradition that one day will also be written about.
I came upon a post from graduating senior Jenna Gallihar that said it best. She was expressing her sadness and love for her fellow South Greene Rebel Softball teammates who are unable to complete the season, and while she is sad, she ended her post with, “Now on to new adventures!”