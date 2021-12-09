Some special guests stopped by the Mosheim Public Library for Family Story Time Dec. 2. Santa and Mrs. Clause brought gifts and shared Christmas cheer. Children’s book author Betty Brantley read from her latest book, “We Believe in Christmas.”
In addition to the stories and presents, families enjoyed crafts and snacks, and parents took photos of their children with Santa.
Family Storytime is held on the second Tuesday of each month. For more information call the Mosheim Public Library at 423-422-7937. The library is located at 730 Main St, Mosheim, TN 37818.