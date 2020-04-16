Abigail Buystedt of Fort Riley, Kansas, and Chase Williams of Junction City, Kansas, are engaged to be wed March 27, 2021.
The Ceremony will take place at Forest Lake Christian Church in Hugo, Minnesota.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Bill and Laura Buystedt of Hugo, Minnesota.
The groom-elect is the son of Angie Jones of Collierville, Tenn., and Tom Williams of Greeneville.
The bride-elect is a graduate of White Bear Lake High School. She is serving as a United States Army medic.
The groom-elect is a graduate of North Greene High School. He is serving as a United States Army cavalry scout.