This combination photo shows Keith Urban performing at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018, left, and Miranda Lambert performing at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, 2019. The Academy of Country Music said their April 5 awards show will still go on at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but they are monitoring the spread of the coronavirus. The show announced Wednesday that host and reigning ACM entertainer of the year, Keith Urban will perform on the show, airing live on CBS, as well as nominee Miranda Lambert. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. (AP Photo)