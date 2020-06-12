Summer Reading is happening at the Washington County Public Library. Given the current time we live in, all programs will be done online.
All Summer Reading book logs will be done through ReadSquared, and participants can register by downloading the phone app or by going to wclibrarytn.readsquared.com/.
Paper reading logs will also be distributed if needed, by calling ahead and following curbside procedures.
A Facebook group for the Adult Summer Reading programs and news about external programs that will be scheduled can be found at facebook.com/groups/wcplasrp/.
All in house events will be live-streamed the day of and then kept as a recording for others to view at a later time, a release says.
These events include virtual readings of the original Grimm fairytales, fan-fiction readings, an hour-long decompression chat where people can come in and talk to our programmer or each other about how their week has been going with certain loose themes, and weekly virtual game nights.
The library is asking for community submissions for a Virtual Time Capsule. Each week will have a specific theme, which patrons will then submit for via the Facebook group, or can send directly in an email.
Submissions will be uploaded to an external hard drive, and after Summer Reading is over, will be stored in the Genealogical Vault.
On July 25, the ASRP Finale will be a Dungeons&Dragons session hosted through Roll20. Registration will open on July 1, with a limited number of spots. Anyone who has registered through ReadSquared and has at least 200 points, or has turned in at least four reading logs will be eligible to join.
For more information, questions, comments, or suggestions, join the WCPL Adult Summer Reading 2020 Facebook group or email Allen McCumber at amccumber@wclibrarytn.org.