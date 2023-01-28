The America First Federated Republican Women heard from Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt and Tusculum Police Chief Danny Green at the club’s Jan. 9 meeting.
During their talks, the local law enforcement officials presented several helpful public safety tips, club officials say in a news release.
“They gave a lot of great information and tips to help keep our communities safe,” the release says. “We all need to ‘Back the Blue’ because now more than ever they put themselves in harm’s way to serve us.”
The focus of the program was how citizens can help do their part to keep the community safe.
If you “see something, say something” to the authorities the club members were told.
“Keep your head on a swivel and report any unusual activity such as several people maybe one at a time going to a neighbors house and only staying a few minutes repeatedly. That could be a sign of illegal drug activity,” club officials added in the release.
“Also even when driving down the road if someone is swerving or driving erratically call 911 and report it,” the release added. The driver could be either under the influence or having a medical emergency.
“Law enforcement needs our help because these days their job is so much more dangerous,” officials said.
The group’s next meeting is scheduled Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m., at the Gondolier Restaurant. The guest speaker will be Todd McKinley.
Please contact Debbie Corey 423-502-1702 or Betty Dorman 423-329-3146 for reservations or any information.