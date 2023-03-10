The Chuckey Depot’s newest exhibit, entitled “African Americans, Women And The Railroad,” provides information and artifacts on Pullman Porters, Gandy Dancers, Harvey Girls and the railroad during World War II.
The Chuckey Depot is located at 210 South 2nd Avenue, in historic Jonesborough. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Photo via Chuckey Depot
The Chuckey Depot Museum will host a reception for its newest exhibit “Our Work, Our Stories: African Americans, Women, and the Railroad” this Saturday, March 11, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The museum is located at 210 South 2nd Avenue, in Jonesborough.
According to a museum news release, the exhibit features information and artifacts on Pullman Porters, Gandy Dancers, Harvey Girls and the railroad during World War II.” It also highlights “the stories of inventors, dreamers and union members who forever changed the way trains work and the way people travel,” the release adds.
Light refreshments will be served at the reception. The Chuckey Depot Museum is free of charge, but donations are “greatly appreciated,” museum officials note.
The Chuckey Depot Museum has new hours, officials have announced. From March through September, the museum is open on Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. From October through February, the museum will be open on Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on the exhibit or the Chuckey Depot Museum, visit Jonesborough.com, follow the Chuckey Depot on Facebook, or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.