After The Rain ... Jun 19, 2020 2 hrs ago Local photographer Kim Gregory captured this sunset after a storm passed through Mosheim. "Even after an all day rain, there's still a sunset to end the day," Gregory said in an email. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN/KIM GREGORY