Several additional books about ham radio operation are now available at the Greeneville-Greene Public Library thanks to a donation from the Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club and Wal-Mart Distribution Center. From left, are Ian Bible, president of the Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club; Erin Bonner Evans, director of the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, and Larry Whiteside, AJARC’s secretary/treasurer.
The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club recently presented several books related to ham radio operation to the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
The donation was made possible thanks to a monetary donation of $500 from the Wal-Mart Distribution Center, of Greene County, a club news release states.
“These new and used books will provide the library with learning materials about ham radio equipment and operation, books on how to become licensed ham radio operator, on the history of ham radio, and how to repair old radios,” the release continues.
“The radio club members were interested in suppling books and other training material to the Greeneville Greene County Public Library as part of our ongoing efforts of community service in the Greeneville community, the release adds.
The donated books include:
• “Antique Radio Restoration Guide,” by David Johnson (1992);
• “Antique Radio Repair and Restoration,” (4th edition, 2011) by Alfred Corbin, which covers vacuum tube radios);
• “ARRL Handbook for Radio Communications”;
• “ARRL Ham Radio License Manual,” (5th edition);
• “ARRL Operating Manual” (12th edition);
• “ARRL HF digital Handbook,” (4th edition);
• “Ham Radio for the New Ham,” by Stan W. Merrill;
• “Ham Radio for Dummies,” by H. Ward Silver, and
• “The World of Ham Radio, 1901-1950: A Social History.”
Founded in 1958, the Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club serves as a local community resource to educate the public about electronic communication, to provide education and training materials about the field, and to remain prepared to provide electronic communications in the event of a disaster or other emergency, officials note in the release.
“The AJARC works to facilitate the exchange of information and cooperation between club members and the general public to promote radio knowledge and to conduct club programs and activities to advance the general interest and welfare of amateur radio in the community,” the release adds.
For more information about the group, contact Ian Bible, club president, at 423-972-0744 or Larry Whiteside, the AJARC secretary/treasurer, at KN4MVH@GMAIL.COM.
Visit the club’s website at www.ajarc.org for additional details about the group.
The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library is located at 210 N. Main St., in downtown Greeneville. To learn more about it, visit www/ggcpl.org or call 423-638-5034.