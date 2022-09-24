Ham Radio Books Donated

Several additional books about ham radio operation are now available at the Greeneville-Greene Public Library thanks to a donation from the Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club and Wal-Mart Distribution Center. From left, are Ian Bible, president of the Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club; Erin Bonner Evans, director of the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, and Larry Whiteside, AJARC’s secretary/treasurer.

 Photo Special to the Sun

