The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at a new location for this month’s meeting.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Greeneville-Greene County Makerspace, 310 South Cutler St.
Parking is available behind the building.
“We have the Makers Space from 6-10 p.m., and we have been told it is ok to bring your dinner with you and eat prior to the meeting space before the 7 p.m. meeting,” club officials say in an announcement.
“The public is welcome to attend, and you do not need to be a member of the radio club,” officials add.
This month’s meeting agenda will recap the recently held Swapmeet, the pending Fire Tower repairs, a tour of the Greeneville County Makerspace, and a presentation by club member Larry White (AG4OB) on the National Traffic System Method, the announcement noted.
Commonly called “Passing Traffic” by amateur radio operators, it involves the use of radiograms and ham radio communication nets to transfer messages by radio.
During disasters or other emergencies, radiograms are used to communicate information critical to saving lives or property, or to inquire about the health or welfare of a disaster victim. This method started around 1915 as a way to relay a message word for word, letter for letter.
There are four types of traffic that will be discussed:
AJARC is on Facebook, search for: Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club.
For those interested in obtaining an Amateur Radio license, please contact Mark Slemp (N4MRK) by his email which can be found on QRZ website. Testing does occur prior to the meeting but must be scheduled in advance.
The clubs radio repeaters are found on the following frequencies:
• W4WC/R 145.390 -600 kHz Tone 88.5,
• W4WC/R 443.575 +5 MHz Tone 100.0, and
• W4WC/R 53.290 -1 MHz Tone 100.0.
For more information, contact Larry Whiteside, the club’s secretary/treasurer KN4MVH at 810-240-1806.