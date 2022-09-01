CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS AJ Amateur Radio Club To Meet Sept. 6 Sep 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club (AJARC) will meet Tuesday evening, Sept. 6, at the Old Oak Tap Room, 665 Erwin Hwy., in Tusculum.The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. outside under the white tent.The meeting’s agenda will focus on:• the completion of the fire tower roofing project, planned Sept 10-11;• the club’s Radio Swap Meet and Transmitter Fox Hunt, which is set Sept. 24 at Hal Henard Elementary School in Greeneville, and• a discussion of the ARRL Foundation Grant.Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 6 p.m. if they plan on having dinner before the meeting.Anyone who is sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, are asked to “please reconsider your attendance,” club officials say.For more information,, visit www.ajarc.org or the Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club’s Facebook page. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club W4wc Internet Website Room Repeater Testing Email Facebook Page Building Industry Official Attendance Meeting Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Body Found Tuesday In Woods Identified By GPD Man Injured In Motorcycle-Car Crash Johnson's 7 TDs Lead North Greene Win Black Knights Earn First Win Under Kuykendall North Greene Falls To Castlewood