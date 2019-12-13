Andrew Johnson Women Home tour

Christmas decor was in the spotlight during the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club annual Tour of Homes on Dec. 8. Featured in the tour were three private homes — Nancy Pickett’s cottage on Sevier Avenue, above; Hilltop House on South Main Street; and the Nunnally home on East Allen’s Bridge Road. Also on the tour were the Presidential Homestead at Andrew Johnson National Historic Site and the Andrew Johnson Clubhouse. The tour of homes is a ticketed fundraiser to benefit the club’s projects.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes