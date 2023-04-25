President Jo Christensen welcomed everyone to the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club monthly meeting on April 11, extending a special welcome to the honored guests: the club’s annual scholarship, poetry and short story contest winners and their parents.
Scholarship Committee Chairperson, Cathy McIntyre, expressed her pleasure at being able to resume awarding scholarships after being unable to meet during the pandemic. She introduced Kim Kidwell, Associate Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Tusculum University, and thanked her for her help in conducting the candidate selection process.
McIntyre also introduced Melissa White, Director of Financial Aid at Tusculum University, and Mark Wills, Dean of Walters State Community College Niswonger Campus, who attended the meeting in support of their students.
SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS
Tusculum University’s scholarship winner, Gweneth Gustafson, a native Greene Countian, is an Art major with a concentration in Visual Communication Design and a minor in Marketing. Upon receiving her Bachelor’s Degree, she plans to pursue a career in Graphic Design and Advertising.
The scholarship recipient from Walters State Community College, Jessie Barber, returned to school to complete her nursing degree after having worked for a number of years as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Greeneville Community Hospital East. She and Gustafson expressed appreciation to the Club for helping them obtain their goals.
Shirley Gregg, Poetry and Short Story Contest Chairperson, thanked her committee members, Patsy Crum and Nancy Causey, as well as those club members who had helped with judging the entries. She introduced the first-place winner in each writing category, each of whom received a certificate, ribbon, and monetary gift in recognition of their achievement.
WRITING CONTEST WINNERS
Club members enjoyed listening as the following winning writers read their entries:
Category II – Grades 4-6
• Mason Henry-Vaughn, a sixth grade student at Towering Oaks Christian School, is the daughter of Wayne Vaughn and Krystal Haney. She presented her short story called “Jade and the Emerald Heart.”
• Roxie Lopez, daughter of Carolyn Lopez, was unable to attend. She is a fifth grader at Eastview Elementary School and had written a poem named “Thank You, Jesus.”
Category III – Grades 7-9
• MacCormack Cutshall, a seventh grader at Greeneville Middle School, is the son of Stephen and Allison Cutshall and grandson of member Bobbie Christiansen. He read his short story named “Upward Bound.”
• Kaine Ricker, son of Erin and Kelly Ricker, is an eighth grade student at Chuckey-Doak Middle School. He read his poem entitled “The Athlete and the Teacher.”
Category IV – Grades 10-12
• Abigail Murray, a twelfth grade student at West Greene High School, read her short story titled “The Rosebud.” She is the daughter of Amanda Murray.
• Erica Jones, daughter of Nikki Wines, is a tenth grade student at Greeneville High School. Her poem was called “When Happiness Fades.”
Entries were received from four city schools, five county schools, and Towering Oaks Christian School. However, there were no entries for Category I – Grades 1-3.
Speaking on behalf of the Poetry and Short Story Committee, Gregg expressed gratitude for all the students who had entered the contest and their teachers.
President Christensen complimented the scholarship and contest winners on their success and thanked McIntyre and Gregg for their work with the students.
As the business session began, everyone joined in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing “America the Beautiful” with Leslie Vaughan providing piano accompaniment.
President Christensen thanked the Decorating Committee: Chairperson Cathy McIntyre, Jane Bell, Sally Bright, Carolyn Hartman, Leslie Vaughan, and Judy Plucker, who had decorated the clubhouse using an Easter theme.
Officer reports by Recording Secretary Libby Hodges and Treasurer Brenda Collinson were approved. Reports were also heard from Second Vice President Sharon Hale and President Christensen, substituting for Corresponding Secretary Ann Showalter.
President Christensen announced that Pat Bradford would once again conduct an Estate Sale in conjunction with the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club. She asked that all members help collect items for the sale, which is scheduled for September 8-9 at the clubhouse.
Focusing on scripture readings from Galatians 6:7 and Mark 16:6, Chaplain Leslie Vaughan’s invocation reflected on the blessings of April showers which bring beauty to our world and her thankfulness for the gifts given to us from God.
Members and guests enjoyed a delicious baked spaghetti lunch. President Christensen thanked the serving committee: Chairperson Ann Regan, Judy Cronin, Cheryl Reynolds, Jeannie Stokes, and Emily Wheeler.
A drawing for Niswonger Performing Arts Center tickets to “Masters of Soul” was won by Elizabeth Wilson.
The meeting concluded with the Club Collect.