Amy Bowman, executive director of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, was the guest speaker at the March 14 meeting of the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club.
Bowman was introduced by Libby Hodges, chair of the AJWC Public Affairs Department.
During her talk, Bowman explained the work of the Humane Society and shared information about the new adoption center at 400 N. Rufe Taylor Road.
She reported that the Humane Society has been successful in reducing the euthanasia rate from 80% to less than 10%. Additionally, more than 1,500 shelter pets were placed in new homes last year and over 1,000 dogs and cats were spayed or neutered.
She recognized the work of the shelter staff and volunteers, who provide quality care for the animals and place them in good homes.
There is no charge for taking in animals at the shelter and adoption fees are kept at a minimum. The low rates are made possible through charitable donations.
Humane Society representatives provide educational programs to children in Greeneville and Greene County schools, teaching them how to care for animals and giving each of them (and the library) a relevant book.
Bowman shared posters with pictures of the beautiful new facility, pointing out several housing improvements that had been made for the health and comfort of the animals.
She invited everyone to tour the new 8,000-square-foot shelter and get a first-hand look at the larger, more comfortable kennels and outdoor play yards for the dogs; spacious rooms and large, outdoor “catios” for the cats; increased number of holding areas for the animals; and sizable lobby.
She stressed the importance of volunteerism in caring for shelter animals and praised the community at large for their generous support of the Humane Society.
During a period of questions and answers, Bowman explained how microchips are used to reunite pets with their owners. She told about changes that have been made in the use of chips and recommended that new owners register the chip numbers for their pets.
For more information, visit the Humane Society website at gchumanesociety.com.
In other matters during the club meeting, Betty Weemes, retired Executive Committee member of the Laughlin Healthcare Foundation Board and Derby Day Planning Committee chair, spoke to the group about the return of “Derby Days in Greeneville.”
She explained that the event, which will be held at General Morgan Inn and Conference Center on May 6, from 4-8 p.m., is designed to be a fun, festive fundraiser.
The event is being conducted in memory of Cecil Easterly, who was a well-known philanthropist and former Laughlin Health Care Foundation board member.
Tickets are $125. To purchase tickets or obtain additional information, email specialevents@netfoodbank.org.
Funds raised will be used to provide support for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee’s summer food program for the children of Greeneville and Greene County.
Pianist Cheryl Reynolds performed entertaining background music as members socialized.
During the business meeting, President Jo Christensen called the meeting to order, welcomed everyone and joined the group in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing “America the Beautiful.”
Christensen thanked the Decorating Committee: Chairperson Anne Dawe, Angie Clendenon, Wendy Hankins, Carol Martz, and Becky Myers. She noted that members were enjoying “flamingos in the snow” due to the sudden drop in temperatures.
Devotions, based on scripture readings from the book of Isiah, were presented by Chaplain Leslie Vaughan. She discussed the need to let go of the winter season and “spring forward in faith” to embrace all the new plans God has in store for us.
Officer reports by Recording Secretary Libby Hodges and Treasurer Brenda Collinson were approved followed by standing committee reports.
Membership Chair Jonnie Pierce presented the slate of candidates to be considered for membership.
Shirley Gregg, Chair of the Poetry and Short Story Committee, announced that the contest entries had been judged. The contest winners will be invited to attend the April club meeting where they will present their writings.
President Christensen reported on the completion of various clubhouse repairs and improvements, including the addition of metal safety railings to the handicap ramp. She mentioned that an Ad Hoc Committee from the Executive Board had been formed to investigate the cost of other facility upgrades needed.
Second Vice President Sharon Hale circulated sign-up sheets for next year’s committee assignments. Members were encouraged to volunteer to help with the committee work.
Members enjoyed a delicious catered lunch. Christensen thanked the serving committee with herself as chair, assisted by Phyllis McKinney, Becky Rideout, Ann Showalter, Betty Carrier, and Marma Lee Boles. Appreciation was also expressed to Arlene Shelton, who helps with lunch each month.
Etha Kilday won the monthly drawing for Niswonger Performing Arts Center tickets.
The meeting was concluded with recitation of the Club Collect.