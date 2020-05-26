The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club will meet Tuesday, June 2, at 7 p.m., at the Roby Center in downtown Greeneville. The public is welcome to attend our monthly meeting to learn more about Amateur Radio and the activities of the Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines in place at the Roby Center while attending the meeting.
The agenda items for the meeting will include discussions of the June 27-28, 2020 Field Day Event at Kinser Park, MOU with CERI, and a mid-year financial report. There will also be an after meeting discussion of projects that members worked on during the COVID-19 stay at home restrictions.
Visit our web site www.ajarc.org for more information, found in the announcement section, and for directions to the Roby Center in Greeneville. On Facebook, search for: Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club.
For those interested in obtaining an Amateur Radio license, come and talk with club members to learn more about what one needs to do to obtain an Amateur Radio license. The club offers testing before or after the club’s meetings and must be scheduled in advance for those who are ready to test.
The clubs repeaters are found on the following frequencies:
- W4WC/R 145.390 -600 kHz Tone 88.5
- W4WC/R 443.200 +5 MHz Tone 100.0
- W4WC/R 53.010 -1 MHz Tone 100.0