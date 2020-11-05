The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club will meet Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. on the air through the Radio Clubs repeaters at 145.390 88.5, 443.200 100.0, and 53.290 100.0.
The Club normally meets that the Roby Center but due the Covid outbreak, we are meeting remotely.
The agenda items for the meeting will include the November Election of Officers for 2021, tower and equipment maintenance concerns, and new business as presented during the meeting.
Visit the club web site, www.ajarc.org, for more information (in the announcement section). AJARC is on Facebook, search for: Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club.
For those interested in obtaining an Amateur Radio license, please contact Abner Richards (K4MIK) by email at K4MIK@yahoo.com or by phone. His number is listed in the Greeneville phonebook.
The clubs repeaters are found on the following frequencies:
- W4WC/R 145.390 -600 kHz Tone 88.5
- W4WC/R 443.200 +5 MHz Tone 100.0
- W4WC/R 53.010 -1 MHz Tone 100.0