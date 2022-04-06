Due to inclement weather in the forecast, the Andrew Johnson NHS Easter Egg Roll will be held in the gymnasium of the Greeneville/Greene County Museum at 101 W. McKee St. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
This free event will be in partnership with the Greeneville/Greene County Museum.
Activities include games, an egg hunt and the main event, the Easter Egg Roll. The program is open to children ages 5-12. Participants should bring a bag or basket for their goodies. Safe social distancing will be practiced for all participants
Parking is available along Main Street, at the Greeneville/Greene County History Museum and at the Fox Park lot located next to the Andrew Johnson Homestead.
For more information, contact Park Guide Susan Sheets at 423-638-3551.